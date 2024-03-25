DTI Sydney lauds
granting of mining permit to Australian company
By
DTI-Foreign Trade Service Corps
March 25, 2024
SYDNEY, Australia – On the
heels of the successful visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr to
Melbourne, Australia which yielded a total value of USD1.53 billion
business agreements signed, the Department of Trade and Industry’s
(DTI) overseas office in Australia, the Philippine Trade and
Investment Center in Sydney (PTIC Sydney) lauded the recent granting
of a mining permit to Perth-based Celsius Resources, through its
Philippine subsidiary, Makilala Mining Company, Inc. (MMCI) for its
flagship Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog Mining Project (MCB) located in the
Cordillera Administrative Region in the Philippines.
The Philippine government,
through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)
granted the mining permit or Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA)
to Makilala Mining Company, Inc on 15 March 2024. The permit grants
the company exclusive rights to undertake rational exploration,
development, and commercial production of copper and associated
minerals.
The issuance of the MPSA,
which is the first copper project to be approved in the Philippines
in the last fifteen years, grants MMCI the exclusive right to
undertake rational exploration, development, and commercial
production of copper and associated minerals within the Contract
Area covering approximately 2,500 hectares for a period of 25 years
and is renewable for another 25 years.
During President Marcos
visit to Melbourne, he highlighted to the Australian Business
Community that the Philippines is positioning itself as a regional
hub for smart and sustainable manufacturing. To achieve this, he
emphasized that the Philippines is at the forefront of attracting
sustainable-driven strategic investments such as investments in
critical mineral processing, wherein the government enforces strict
adherence to labor and environmental standards.
Celsius Executive Chairman
Atty. Julito R. Sarmiento said: “The issuance of the mining permit
has been much awaited by Celsius and the Balatoc Community. Now is
our chance to deliver on our firm commitment to work with the
Government and the local communities to develop the MCB Project in a
sustainable manner that creates value not only for our shareholders
but also for our communities.”
Sarmiento added that they
are seriously taking the government’s call for the Project to go
beyond compliance by striking a balance between keeping the business
viable, protecting and rehabilitating the environment, uplifting
local communities, and supporting the government’s socio-economic
agenda. He also expressed confidence that they can make the project
happen with the Philippine Government under the bold leadership of
His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.
Meanwhile, Celsius
Managing Director Peter Hume, said the grant of the MCB mining
permit marks the progression of Celsius from being known as an
exploration company to a mineral resource developer, and eventually
a mine operator.
Over the last eighteen
months, the company has been interfacing with potential investors
who have shown resounding interest in the MCB Project but have been
also waiting for the issuance of the mining permit. With this now in
hand, the company will proceed with finalising funding options for
the Project.