PSA Leyte, LCRPA Inc.
and LGU Hilongos spearhead the 35th Civil Registration Month
launching
|
Photo
taken during the "35th CRM Launching, Caravan, Awarding of
Outstanding Local Civil Registry Offices and CRVS Festival"
held last 6-7 February 2025 at Western Gym, Hilongos, Leyte.
By
PSA-8
February 10, 2025
HILONGOS, Leyte – The
Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Leyte Provincial Statistical
Office, in collaboration with the Leyte Civil Registry Personnel
Association, Inc. (LCRPA, Inc.), and with the generous facilitation
of the Local Government Unit of Hilongos, Leyte, through the
steering of its Local Civil Registry Office (LCRO) headed by Albert
S. Roa, spearheaded the kickstart of the monthlong Civil
Registration Month (CRM) by conducting the 35th CRM Launching,
Caravan, Awarding of Outstanding Local Civil Registry Offices (LCROs)
and CRVS Festival, last 6-7 February 2025 at the Western Gym,
Hilongos, Leyte. This year’s celebration banks on the theme
“Building a Resilient, Agile, and Future-Fit Civil Registration and
Vital Statistics (CRVS) System”.
The two-day program was
commenced by a caravan joined by 38 out of 43 LCROs across the
Province of Leyte duly represented by their Local Civil Registrars
and/or their staff totaling to more or less 213 participants. From
the convergence point along the Baybay City Hall, the caravanners
convoyed towards Hilongos, Leyte, then circled around the main
thoroughfares of the municipality before settling at the venue,
Western Gym, Hilongos, Leyte.
At the gym, the program
was immediately commenced through the LGU Rhythm which guided the
audience to the program prayer, singing of the National Anthem,
Bagong Pilipinas, and the LGU Hymn, through their live performance.
This was followed by the Welcome Remarks by the Hilongos, Leyte
Mayor, Honorable Manuel R. Villahermosa, whom, despite his fervent
interest to attend the worthwhile activity, had to attend to an
equally important matter. Thus, he sent Atty. Leizyl Mae Reoma
Galia-Claros, their Municipal Legal Officer, to deliver his Welcome
Remarks which focused on his gratitude and enthusiasm over
everyone’s presence and fervor to deliver efficient and effective
civil registration services to the public. The PSA Leyte and LCRPA,
Inc. honored their effort and generosity through the Awarding of
Plaques and Tokens to the LGU and LCRO of Hilongos, Leyte.
Thereafter, the LCRPA,
Inc. Cluster VI delighted everyone with their Mass Dance which
showcased the cluster’s talent and camaraderie. Meanwhile, PSA RSSO8
Regional Director Wilma A. Perante delivered her Inspirational
Message which focused on her gratitude and encouragement to the
LCROs to better, if not continue, the best practices being done by
the respective offices in line with their duty, and to undertake
flagship projects in collaboration with the PSA such as the National
ID Registration and the Birth Registration Assistance Project (BRAP)
which aims to elevate Filipino peoples’ eligibility to social
programs. Moreover, the LCRPA Inc. President, and Baybay City Civil
Registrar likewise delivered his Inspirational Message which focused
on his gratitude to the LGU and LCRO of Hilongos, Leyte for
undertaking such feat of hosting the 35th CRM Launching, as well as
for all of the LCROs’ support to the causes of the LCRPA, Inc.
consistent with the goal of bringing forth a resilient, agile, and
future-fit CRVS System to the public.
PSA Leyte Chief
Statistical Specialist, Sheryl Ann A. Jamisola, then followed
cascading briefly the basics on the Administrative Petition for
Correction Automated System (APCAS) piloted at the Local Civil
Registry Office of Ormoc City last December 2024, which is a system
aimed at simplifying the processing of petitions for administrative
correction of entries in civil registry documents. This is to
inspire and apprise the other LCROs of the benefits and necessary
preparations they must undertake should the APCAS be fully
institutionalized by the PSA.
Following the showing of
the 2024 CRVS Activities in an AVP and an Intermission Number from
the LGU Hilongos personnel, was the Awarding of the 2024 Outstanding
Local Civil Registry Offices. A total of 42 LCROs within the
Province of Leyte received their awards, comprised of 16 Minor
Awards, 18 Placer Awards, 8 Most Outstanding LCRO Awards, and 9
Special Awards. Said Awarding is an annual
undertaking of the PSA in
order to tangibly express our gratitude, and incentivize the hard
work of the LCROs which in effect, aids PSA Leyte in its vision and
mission for the civil registration services in the province.
Finally, the last part of
the program was the conduct of the CRVS Festival which included the
parlor games – Guess that Movie and Balloon Relay, which aimed to
let the participants enjoy and foster closer bond with the other
LCRO personnel, as well as give them a break from the tedious day to
day transactions in their respective offices. The winning
participants received cash prize, courtesy of the LCRPA, Inc. More
so, 60 lucky pickers were able to win 20 POP-CEN CBMS Tote Bags, PSA
Black Tumblers, and flash drives, as raffle prizes care of the PSA
Leyte.
This February 2025, a
series of activities are still lined up for this month-long
celebration and it is hoped that the public and the stakeholders
will take active support in order to make such activities
successful.