PSA Leyte, LCRPA Inc. and LGU Hilongos spearhead the 35th Civil Registration Month launching



Photo taken during the "35th CRM Launching, Caravan, Awarding of Outstanding Local Civil Registry Offices and CRVS Festival" held last 6-7 February 2025 at Western Gym, Hilongos, Leyte.

By PSA-8

February 10, 2025

HILONGOS, Leyte – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Leyte Provincial Statistical Office, in collaboration with the Leyte Civil Registry Personnel Association, Inc. (LCRPA, Inc.), and with the generous facilitation of the Local Government Unit of Hilongos, Leyte, through the steering of its Local Civil Registry Office (LCRO) headed by Albert S. Roa, spearheaded the kickstart of the monthlong Civil Registration Month (CRM) by conducting the 35th CRM Launching, Caravan, Awarding of Outstanding Local Civil Registry Offices (LCROs) and CRVS Festival, last 6-7 February 2025 at the Western Gym, Hilongos, Leyte. This year’s celebration banks on the theme “Building a Resilient, Agile, and Future-Fit Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) System”.

The two-day program was commenced by a caravan joined by 38 out of 43 LCROs across the Province of Leyte duly represented by their Local Civil Registrars and/or their staff totaling to more or less 213 participants. From the convergence point along the Baybay City Hall, the caravanners convoyed towards Hilongos, Leyte, then circled around the main thoroughfares of the municipality before settling at the venue, Western Gym, Hilongos, Leyte.

At the gym, the program was immediately commenced through the LGU Rhythm which guided the audience to the program prayer, singing of the National Anthem, Bagong Pilipinas, and the LGU Hymn, through their live performance. This was followed by the Welcome Remarks by the Hilongos, Leyte Mayor, Honorable Manuel R. Villahermosa, whom, despite his fervent interest to attend the worthwhile activity, had to attend to an equally important matter. Thus, he sent Atty. Leizyl Mae Reoma Galia-Claros, their Municipal Legal Officer, to deliver his Welcome Remarks which focused on his gratitude and enthusiasm over everyone’s presence and fervor to deliver efficient and effective civil registration services to the public. The PSA Leyte and LCRPA, Inc. honored their effort and generosity through the Awarding of Plaques and Tokens to the LGU and LCRO of Hilongos, Leyte.

Thereafter, the LCRPA, Inc. Cluster VI delighted everyone with their Mass Dance which showcased the cluster’s talent and camaraderie. Meanwhile, PSA RSSO8 Regional Director Wilma A. Perante delivered her Inspirational Message which focused on her gratitude and encouragement to the LCROs to better, if not continue, the best practices being done by the respective offices in line with their duty, and to undertake flagship projects in collaboration with the PSA such as the National ID Registration and the Birth Registration Assistance Project (BRAP) which aims to elevate Filipino peoples’ eligibility to social programs. Moreover, the LCRPA Inc. President, and Baybay City Civil Registrar likewise delivered his Inspirational Message which focused on his gratitude to the LGU and LCRO of Hilongos, Leyte for undertaking such feat of hosting the 35th CRM Launching, as well as for all of the LCROs’ support to the causes of the LCRPA, Inc. consistent with the goal of bringing forth a resilient, agile, and future-fit CRVS System to the public.

PSA Leyte Chief Statistical Specialist, Sheryl Ann A. Jamisola, then followed cascading briefly the basics on the Administrative Petition for Correction Automated System (APCAS) piloted at the Local Civil Registry Office of Ormoc City last December 2024, which is a system aimed at simplifying the processing of petitions for administrative correction of entries in civil registry documents. This is to inspire and apprise the other LCROs of the benefits and necessary preparations they must undertake should the APCAS be fully institutionalized by the PSA.

Following the showing of the 2024 CRVS Activities in an AVP and an Intermission Number from the LGU Hilongos personnel, was the Awarding of the 2024 Outstanding Local Civil Registry Offices. A total of 42 LCROs within the Province of Leyte received their awards, comprised of 16 Minor Awards, 18 Placer Awards, 8 Most Outstanding LCRO Awards, and 9 Special Awards. Said Awarding is an annual

undertaking of the PSA in order to tangibly express our gratitude, and incentivize the hard work of the LCROs which in effect, aids PSA Leyte in its vision and mission for the civil registration services in the province.

Finally, the last part of the program was the conduct of the CRVS Festival which included the parlor games – Guess that Movie and Balloon Relay, which aimed to let the participants enjoy and foster closer bond with the other LCRO personnel, as well as give them a break from the tedious day to day transactions in their respective offices. The winning participants received cash prize, courtesy of the LCRPA, Inc. More so, 60 lucky pickers were able to win 20 POP-CEN CBMS Tote Bags, PSA Black Tumblers, and flash drives, as raffle prizes care of the PSA Leyte.