2 CTG members killed; high-powered firearms seized in Samar clash

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 7, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Two Communist Terrorists Group (CTG) members were killed while assorted war materials were seized during a series of encounters in the hinterlands of Barangay Sto. Niño, Paranas, Samar on February 5, 2025.

The encounter ensued after a focused military operation was conducted following the information given by concerned civilians that a group of armed men were seen conducting extortion activities in said barangay.

The initial clash occurred around 5 a.m. when troops of the 87th Infantry Battalion encountered an undetermined number of CTGs believed to be members of Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee Browser of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in the hinterlands of Barangay Sto. Niño, Paranas, Samar.

Subsequently at 8 a.m. on the same day, another troops from 87IB encountered the same CTGs attempting to evade government forces.

Minutes after the second encounter the blocking forces of 87IB encountered the evading CTGs. The firefight lasted for 3 minutes that resulted in the death of two unidentified CTG members and the seizure of one M16 rifle, one caliber 45 pistol, two International Humanitarian Law (IHL) banned anti-personnel mines, one rifle grenade, assorted magazines, ammunition and other war materiel.

In a statement, Brigadier General Lenart Lelina, commander of the 801st Infantry Brigade, extended his sympathies to the slain rebel's family, emphasizing that the loss of life is always tragic and reiterating the military's commitment to peace and reconciliation. He urged remaining terrorists to consider laying down their arms and embracing the government's reintegration programs to build a more peaceful and progressive future.

The 8ID Commander Major General Adonis Ariel Orio said that the success of the operation was made possible because of the concern and eagerness of the people to help the government eradicate Communist Terrorist Groups in Samar.

"This is our strong response to the wishes of our people to be free from the continuous threats of the remaining terrorists. We will continue to scour every mountain of Eastern Visayas until we get rid of the last CTG member,” Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized.