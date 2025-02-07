2 CTG members killed;
high-powered firearms seized in Samar clash
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 7, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Two Communist Terrorists Group (CTG) members were killed
while assorted war materials were seized during a series of
encounters in the hinterlands of Barangay Sto. Niño, Paranas, Samar
on February 5, 2025.
The encounter ensued after
a focused military operation was conducted following the information
given by concerned civilians that a group of armed men were seen
conducting extortion activities in said barangay.
The initial clash occurred
around 5 a.m. when troops of the 87th Infantry Battalion encountered
an undetermined number of CTGs believed to be members of Yakal
Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee Browser of the Eastern Visayas
Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in the hinterlands of Barangay Sto.
Niño, Paranas, Samar.
Subsequently at 8 a.m. on
the same day, another troops from 87IB encountered the same CTGs
attempting to evade government forces.
Minutes after the second
encounter the blocking forces of 87IB encountered the evading CTGs.
The firefight lasted for 3 minutes that resulted in the death of two
unidentified CTG members and the seizure of one M16 rifle, one
caliber 45 pistol, two International Humanitarian Law (IHL) banned
anti-personnel mines, one rifle grenade, assorted magazines,
ammunition and other war materiel.
In a statement, Brigadier
General Lenart Lelina, commander of the 801st Infantry Brigade,
extended his sympathies to the slain rebel's family, emphasizing
that the loss of life is always tragic and reiterating the
military's commitment to peace and reconciliation. He urged
remaining terrorists to consider laying down their arms and
embracing the government's reintegration programs to build a more
peaceful and progressive future.
The 8ID Commander Major
General Adonis Ariel Orio said that the success of the operation was
made possible because of the concern and eagerness of the people to
help the government eradicate Communist Terrorist Groups in Samar.
"This is our strong
response to the wishes of our people to be free from the continuous
threats of the remaining terrorists. We will continue to scour every
mountain of Eastern Visayas until we get rid of the last CTG
member,” Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized.
He added that despite the
aggressive operations against the CTGs, the government troops are
still willing to help those who want to surrender and live a new and
peaceful life with their families.