HWPL, DepEd Cavite,
8,000 participants gather to celebrate 11th anniversary of the Peace
Day at Aguinaldo Shrine
Press Release
January 24, 2025
KAWIT, Cavite – The
Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an
international peace organization in partnership with the Department
of Education Schools Division Office of Cavite - Kawit Sub-Office,
celebrated the 11th Anniversary of the January 24th HWPL Peace Day
at Aguinaldo Shrine, Kawit, Cavite.
The January 24 HWPL Peace
Day declared by the Province of Maguindanao has been commemorated
annually since the Mindanao Peace Agreement was made by the local
government and civil society leaders on January 24, 2014. With the
theme, "Honoring Our Heritage, Uniting for Global Peace: Empowering
the Youth to Champion the DPCW Towards a War-Free World," this
momentous event brought together 8,000 participants including
teachers, parents, students, government and security officials for a
grand Peace Walk traversing Tanggulan Street to Tirona Highway.
The celebration seeks to
foster unity, honor shared cultural heritage, and rally support for
the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) through a
Thumbprint Flag, measuring 40 inches by 60 inches, made by students
from the 13 schools of Kawit District.
The DPCW is a document
with 10 articles and 38 clauses advocating for international
cooperation, conflict resolution, and sustainable peace, which will
be a roadmap for global peace, through its submission to the United
Nations. Not only from nations, intergovernmental organizations,
global leaders and individuals around the world, DPCW has gained in
the form of resolutions from Cotabato city, Municipality of Kapalong
in the Province of Davao del Norte, and Davao City.
HWPL Chairman Lee Man-hee
sent his message to the Peace Walk attendees saying:
“Within each of our hearts
gathered here today, there are blooming flowers of peace. To ensure
that these flowers of peace never wither, what must we do moving
forward? How can we continue to sustain the history of peace in the
Philippines eternally? The answer lies in education. Education is a
powerful tool that nurtures the minds and hearts of individuals
while instilling the values of love and harmony.”
HWPL aims to focus on
spreading the culture of peace through HWPL peace education in every
country and establish peace clubs as a platform for youth to be
peace ambassadors of these nations.
The Aguinaldo Shrine
stands as a monumental site in Philippine history, being the
location where the country’s independence was first declared. By
hosting this year’s Peace Day Celebration at this revered landmark,
the event bridges the past and the present, honoring the sacrifices
of those who fought for freedom while envisioning a future free from
war and conflict.
In conjunction with the
Peace Day anniversary celebration, HWPL through its youth wing,
International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) also conducted a Youth
Empowerment Peace Class on January 14-15, equipping 130 Peace Club
Officers with the tools and inspiration to be active peace
advocates. The oath-taking for these officers took place during the
program today.
It was during this
activity when Grade 5 pupil Erhieca Francais Caccam, of Batong Dalig
Elementary School in Kawit, Cavite has written an open letter to
President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.
“Even though the world has
many problems, I believe we can solve them if we listen to each
other and work together. I think the Philippines can show other
countries how people can love peacefully and help each other no
matter what their differences,” part of the letter reads.
This year’s theme
underscores the importance of heritage and youth empowerment in
achieving global peace. The active participation of educators and
students reflects the power of education in shaping a peaceful and
united global community. By fostering a deeper appreciation for
shared history and engaging the youth as champions of the DPCW, the
event aspires to inspire collective efforts towards a war-free
world.