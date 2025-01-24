HWPL, DepEd Cavite, 8,000 participants gather to celebrate 11th anniversary of the Peace Day at Aguinaldo Shrine

Press Release

January 24, 2025

KAWIT, Cavite – The Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international peace organization in partnership with the Department of Education Schools Division Office of Cavite - Kawit Sub-Office, celebrated the 11th Anniversary of the January 24th HWPL Peace Day at Aguinaldo Shrine, Kawit, Cavite.

The January 24 HWPL Peace Day declared by the Province of Maguindanao has been commemorated annually since the Mindanao Peace Agreement was made by the local government and civil society leaders on January 24, 2014. With the theme, "Honoring Our Heritage, Uniting for Global Peace: Empowering the Youth to Champion the DPCW Towards a War-Free World," this momentous event brought together 8,000 participants including teachers, parents, students, government and security officials for a grand Peace Walk traversing Tanggulan Street to Tirona Highway.

The celebration seeks to foster unity, honor shared cultural heritage, and rally support for the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) through a Thumbprint Flag, measuring 40 inches by 60 inches, made by students from the 13 schools of Kawit District.

The DPCW is a document with 10 articles and 38 clauses advocating for international cooperation, conflict resolution, and sustainable peace, which will be a roadmap for global peace, through its submission to the United Nations. Not only from nations, intergovernmental organizations, global leaders and individuals around the world, DPCW has gained in the form of resolutions from Cotabato city, Municipality of Kapalong in the Province of Davao del Norte, and Davao City.

HWPL Chairman Lee Man-hee sent his message to the Peace Walk attendees saying:

“Within each of our hearts gathered here today, there are blooming flowers of peace. To ensure that these flowers of peace never wither, what must we do moving forward? How can we continue to sustain the history of peace in the Philippines eternally? The answer lies in education. Education is a powerful tool that nurtures the minds and hearts of individuals while instilling the values of love and harmony.”

HWPL aims to focus on spreading the culture of peace through HWPL peace education in every country and establish peace clubs as a platform for youth to be peace ambassadors of these nations.

The Aguinaldo Shrine stands as a monumental site in Philippine history, being the location where the country’s independence was first declared. By hosting this year’s Peace Day Celebration at this revered landmark, the event bridges the past and the present, honoring the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom while envisioning a future free from war and conflict.

In conjunction with the Peace Day anniversary celebration, HWPL through its youth wing, International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) also conducted a Youth Empowerment Peace Class on January 14-15, equipping 130 Peace Club Officers with the tools and inspiration to be active peace advocates. The oath-taking for these officers took place during the program today.

It was during this activity when Grade 5 pupil Erhieca Francais Caccam, of Batong Dalig Elementary School in Kawit, Cavite has written an open letter to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

“Even though the world has many problems, I believe we can solve them if we listen to each other and work together. I think the Philippines can show other countries how people can love peacefully and help each other no matter what their differences,” part of the letter reads.