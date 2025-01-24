NMP launches the Philippine Maritime Manpower Factbook portal

Press Release

January 24, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) unveiled the Philippine Maritime Manpower Factbook (PMMF) portal, a comprehensive web portal designed to provide consolidated, relevant, and up-to-date data and statistics on the maritime industry, during its soft launching on 20 December 2024 via Zoom conference.

The PMMF portal is a centralized hub offering data on Filipino seafarers, including employment statistics, industry trends, training programs, and regulatory compliance updates. It is aimed at stakeholders across the maritime sector, including shipping companies, manning agencies, academic institutions, and government bodies, to ensure informed decision-making and strategic planning. The information is collected from identified primary data sources, including government agencies, research studies, and published reports. Through this interactive platform, industry stakeholders can easily access data to support policy formulation, strategic planning, and program development.

"The Philippine maritime industry is the backbone of global shipping, and our seafarers play a vital role in international trade. The Factbook Portal reflects our dedication to transparency, innovation, and excellence in maritime services.," Executive Director Victor Del Rosario highlighted during the ceremony.

This initiative paves way for attaining the inception of its maritime resource center as stipulated under Republic Act 11641 (Creation of the DMW) and reiterated in the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers - Republic Act 12021 for NMP to develop and maintain a Resource Center for Filipino Seafarers that includes a database of seafarers and related statistics and information to aid in evidence-based policy making and program development.

During the walk-through, key features of the PMMF portal were show in detail. Alongside the statistics on seafarers and vessels profile, another notable aspect of the portal given spotlight is the access to the profile of working women in the maritime industry.

"The said web portal addresses long-standing challenges, such as the absence of a centralized and regularly updated maritime database. With the collaborative efforts of our partners – Maritime Industry Authority, Commission on Higher Education, Department of Migrant Workers, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Ports Authority, Central Bank of the Philippines – we are fulfilling a crucial mandate to institutionalize data generation and ensure its accessibility.", Director Del Rosario added.