NMP launches the
Philippine Maritime Manpower Factbook portal
Press Release
January 24, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) unveiled the Philippine Maritime
Manpower Factbook (PMMF) portal, a comprehensive web portal designed
to provide consolidated, relevant, and up-to-date data and
statistics on the maritime industry, during its soft launching on 20
December 2024 via Zoom conference.
The PMMF portal is a
centralized hub offering data on Filipino seafarers, including
employment statistics, industry trends, training programs, and
regulatory compliance updates. It is aimed at stakeholders across
the maritime sector, including shipping companies, manning agencies,
academic institutions, and government bodies, to ensure informed
decision-making and strategic planning. The information is collected
from identified primary data sources, including government agencies,
research studies, and published reports. Through this interactive
platform, industry stakeholders can easily access data to support
policy formulation, strategic planning, and program development.
"The Philippine maritime
industry is the backbone of global shipping, and our seafarers play
a vital role in international trade. The Factbook Portal reflects
our dedication to transparency, innovation, and excellence in
maritime services.," Executive Director Victor Del Rosario
highlighted during the ceremony.
This initiative paves way
for attaining the inception of its maritime resource center as
stipulated under Republic Act 11641 (Creation of the DMW) and
reiterated in the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers - Republic Act
12021 for NMP to develop and maintain a Resource Center for Filipino
Seafarers that includes a database of seafarers and related
statistics and information to aid in evidence-based policy making
and program development.
During the walk-through,
key features of the PMMF portal were show in detail. Alongside the
statistics on seafarers and vessels profile, another notable aspect
of the portal given spotlight is the access to the profile of
working women in the maritime industry.
"The said web portal
addresses long-standing challenges, such as the absence of a
centralized and regularly updated maritime database. With the
collaborative efforts of our partners – Maritime Industry Authority,
Commission on Higher Education, Department of Migrant Workers,
Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Ports Authority, Central Bank of
the Philippines – we are fulfilling a crucial mandate to
institutionalize data generation and ensure its accessibility.",
Director Del Rosario added.
Further, the soft
launching concluded with a call for participation as data source
agencies to the industry stakeholders. The final rollout of the PMMF
portal will coincide NMP’s Maritime Research Forum in June 2025.