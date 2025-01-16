NMP receives significant budget boost to empower Filipino seafarers

Press Release

January 16, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) has received a significant budget increase in the recently approved FY 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA). Of the P8.081 billion allocated to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), P224.602 million (excluding Retirement and Life Insurance Premium) has been earmarked for NMP, representing a 23.39% increase (P42.580 million) compared to the FY 2024 budget.

Furthermore, NMP has also been allocated P66 million under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) budget for infrastructure projects to enhance training facilities and overall campus infrastructure.

The increased funding will enable NMP to upgrade its information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, conduct a feasibility study for its proposed expansion in Luzon, and acquire essential training equipment such as maritime simulators, personal protective equipment (PPEs), and motor vehicles.

NMP Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario expressed his gratitude, stating, "We deeply appreciate the government's steadfast support in securing a responsive budget cover for FY 2025. This significant financial backing enables us to enhance our training facilities, expand our capabilities, and provide quality training and research services to our seafarers. On behalf of the NMP, we thank the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) led by Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez, Cong. Jude A. Acidre, Chairperson of the Committee on Overseas Affairs of the House Representatives, and all stakeholders who have recognized and supported our vital role in the maritime sector."