NMP receives
significant budget boost to empower Filipino seafarers
Press Release
January 16, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) has received a significant
budget increase in the recently approved FY 2025 General
Appropriations Act (GAA). Of the P8.081 billion allocated to the
Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), P224.602 million (excluding
Retirement and Life Insurance Premium) has been earmarked for NMP,
representing a 23.39% increase (P42.580 million) compared to the FY
2024 budget.
Furthermore, NMP has also
been allocated P66 million under the Department of Public Works and
Highways (DPWH) budget for infrastructure projects to enhance
training facilities and overall campus infrastructure.
The increased funding will
enable NMP to upgrade its information and communication technology (ICT)
infrastructure, conduct a feasibility study for its proposed
expansion in Luzon, and acquire essential training equipment such as
maritime simulators, personal protective equipment (PPEs), and motor
vehicles.
NMP Executive Director
Victor A. Del Rosario expressed his gratitude, stating, "We deeply
appreciate the government's steadfast support in securing a
responsive budget cover for FY 2025. This significant financial
backing enables us to enhance our training facilities, expand our
capabilities, and provide quality training and research services to
our seafarers. On behalf of the NMP, we thank the Department of
Migrant Workers (DMW) led by Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, House
Speaker Martin G. Romualdez, Cong. Jude A. Acidre, Chairperson of
the Committee on Overseas Affairs of the House Representatives, and
all stakeholders who have recognized and supported our vital role in
the maritime sector."
This funding boost
underscores the government's commitment to supporting Filipino
seafarers, whose remittances significantly contribute to the
national economy. With the increased funding, NMP is well-positioned
to elevate its services, strengthen the maritime workforce, and
contribute more significantly to the maritime industry.