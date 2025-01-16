2nd Regional Joint
Security Control Center convenes to ensure peaceful midterm National
and Local Elections 2025
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 16, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division of the
Philippine Army, in collaboration with the Philippine Coast Guard
Eastern Visayas, the Police Regional Office 8 (PRO 8), the Bureau of
Fire Protection Region 8 (BFP Region 8), and the Commission on
Elections (COMELEC) Region 8, convened the 2nd Regional Joint
Security Control Center (RJSCC) Conference on January 15, 2025, at
Abanador Hall, Camp Vicente Lukban, Catbalogan City, Samar.
The conference focused on
reviewing joint operational guidelines and strategies aimed at
enhancing security measures, streamlining communication, and
addressing potential challenges that may arise during the election
period. This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of all
agencies involved to safeguard the integrity of the electoral
process and ensure voter safety.
Key officials present
included Commodore Elgene Gregorio, Assistant District Commander of
the Coast Guard District Eastern Visayas; Police Brigadier General
Jay Cumigad, Regional Director of PRO 8; Senior Superintendent Randy
Mendaros, Assistant Regional Director on Operation of BFP Region8;
Atty. Remlane Tambuang, Regional Election Director for Region 8,
COMELEC; and Major General Adonis Ariel Orio, Commander of the 8th
Infantry Division, along with other RJSCC members.
The meeting aimed to
strengthen inter-agency partnerships to guarantee the safe, orderly,
and credible conduct of the 2025 midterm elections in Eastern
Visayas.
Police Brig. Gen. Cumigad
highlighted the significance of the RJSCC in addressing gaps and
ensuring comprehensive election planning.
"We were able to address
the lacking requirements and provide an avenue for both the PNP and
AFP to effectively deploy personnel, leading to comprehensive
planning for the midterm elections," he stated.
He emphasized that the
RJSCC serves as a vital platform for aligning strategies, assessing
preparedness, and enhancing security measures to ensure peaceful and
orderly elections.
Atty. Tambuang underscored
the essential role of partnerships with stakeholders, including the
AFP, PNP, and PCG, in maintaining peace and security during the
elections.
"The Commission on
Elections cannot achieve this alone. We need the support of all
stakeholders to ensure peace and security in our area, allowing
people to leave their homes and vote freely on election day," Atty.
Tambuang remarked.
He called for
collaboration across all sectors, emphasizing the importance of
societal encouragement to foster a secure and credible electoral
process.
Maj. Gen. Orio reiterated
the Philippine Army's commitment to protecting the sanctity of the
electoral process.
"This is our mandate for
the upcoming elections. We are ready to help ensure the success of
this democratic exercise," Maj. Gen. Orio stated.
He further emphasized the
Army's readiness to address challenges, enforce security protocols,
and prevent disruptions that could compromise the integrity of the
elections.
The strong participation
and collective resolve demonstrated during the 2nd RJSCC Conference
reflect the unwavering commitment of JTF Storm, the Philippine Army,
and partner agencies in ensuring stability, fostering trust, and
guaranteeing a peaceful election in Eastern Visayas.