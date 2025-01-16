2nd Regional Joint Security Control Center convenes to ensure peaceful midterm National and Local Elections 2025

By DPAO, 8ID PA

January 16, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division of the Philippine Army, in collaboration with the Philippine Coast Guard Eastern Visayas, the Police Regional Office 8 (PRO 8), the Bureau of Fire Protection Region 8 (BFP Region 8), and the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Region 8, convened the 2nd Regional Joint Security Control Center (RJSCC) Conference on January 15, 2025, at Abanador Hall, Camp Vicente Lukban, Catbalogan City, Samar.

The conference focused on reviewing joint operational guidelines and strategies aimed at enhancing security measures, streamlining communication, and addressing potential challenges that may arise during the election period. This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of all agencies involved to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process and ensure voter safety.

Key officials present included Commodore Elgene Gregorio, Assistant District Commander of the Coast Guard District Eastern Visayas; Police Brigadier General Jay Cumigad, Regional Director of PRO 8; Senior Superintendent Randy Mendaros, Assistant Regional Director on Operation of BFP Region8; Atty. Remlane Tambuang, Regional Election Director for Region 8, COMELEC; and Major General Adonis Ariel Orio, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, along with other RJSCC members.

The meeting aimed to strengthen inter-agency partnerships to guarantee the safe, orderly, and credible conduct of the 2025 midterm elections in Eastern Visayas.

Police Brig. Gen. Cumigad highlighted the significance of the RJSCC in addressing gaps and ensuring comprehensive election planning.

"We were able to address the lacking requirements and provide an avenue for both the PNP and AFP to effectively deploy personnel, leading to comprehensive planning for the midterm elections," he stated.

He emphasized that the RJSCC serves as a vital platform for aligning strategies, assessing preparedness, and enhancing security measures to ensure peaceful and orderly elections.

Atty. Tambuang underscored the essential role of partnerships with stakeholders, including the AFP, PNP, and PCG, in maintaining peace and security during the elections.

"The Commission on Elections cannot achieve this alone. We need the support of all stakeholders to ensure peace and security in our area, allowing people to leave their homes and vote freely on election day," Atty. Tambuang remarked.

He called for collaboration across all sectors, emphasizing the importance of societal encouragement to foster a secure and credible electoral process.

Maj. Gen. Orio reiterated the Philippine Army's commitment to protecting the sanctity of the electoral process.

"This is our mandate for the upcoming elections. We are ready to help ensure the success of this democratic exercise," Maj. Gen. Orio stated.

He further emphasized the Army's readiness to address challenges, enforce security protocols, and prevent disruptions that could compromise the integrity of the elections.