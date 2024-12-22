P130M debts of agrarian
beneficiaries in E. Visayas condoned
than three thousand agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs)
from Leyte, Southern Leyte and Biliran received Certificates
of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROMs) while 502
ARBs received their individual electronically generated land
titles (e-titles) from the Department of Agrarian Reform
(DAR) a week before Christmas.
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
December 22, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY –
On Wednesday, December 18
this year, Ubaldo Sadiarin Jr., Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)
Assistant Secretary for Support Services, represented Secretary
Conrado Estrella III in handing the 4,492 Certificates of
Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROMs) at the Tacloban City
Convention Center freeing 3,142 ARBs from financial burden. Sadiarin
was assisted by DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director Robert Anthony
Yu.
Both officials repeatedly
reminded the ARBs not to sell their awarded lands so their children
and grandchildren could inherit them.
Seventy years old Alberto
Carel from Naval, Biliran, who was among those who received COCROMs
during the said occasion, expressed his gratitude to President
Ferdinan Marcos Jr. for relieving him from paying his P147,596.51
land amortization at the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP), one of
the highest unpaid amortizations.
According to Carel, he was
not able to start paying his amortization because he always run
short of his income until he learned that the President ordered the
condonation of the ARBs’ debts.
The President signed the
New Agrarian Emancipation Act (Republic Act No. 11953) on July 7
last year, which condoned P57.557-billion of ARBs’ debts.
Aside from the COCROMs,
669 individual electronically generated Certificates of Land
ownership Award (e-CLOAs) issued under the Worl Bank-funded Support
to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project
were distributed to 502 agrarian reform beneficiaries. The land
titles covered an aggregate area of 758 hectares situated in the
above-mentioned provinces.
Tacloban City Mayor Alfred
Romualdez, who at the same time is the chairman of the Regional
Peace and Order Council, graced the said occasion and disclosed that
the President instructed him to make sure that landless farmers
receive their CLOA and are properly installed.
Land distribution is DAR’s
contribution to End local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC), a
whole-of-nation approach in addressing insurgency problems in the
country, Yu explained.
Meanwhile, as assistance
to ARBs in making their awarded land productive, nearly P2-million
worth of farm machineries and equipment were turned over on the same
occasion to the Barangay Anahawan Farmers Agriculture Cooperative
from Bato, Leyte.