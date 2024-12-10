Clemency is closing a bitter chapter

A press statement of the Ecumenical Bishops’ Forum (EBF) on Mary Jane Veloso clemency

December 10, 2024

After close to fifteen years of imprisonment, the Ecumenical Bishops’ Forum joins other groups in urging the Philippine Government to grant full clemency to the detained mother of two boys – Mary Jane F. Veloso. This, after the Indonesian Government agreed to the repatriation of Veloso to the Philippines. Meanwhile, those responsible for Veloso’s arrest after she was arrested as a “drug mule” at an Indonesian airport were also arrested and jailed.

Mary Jane F. Veloso has long become the living symbol of what Filipino overseas workers undergo while seeking a job elsewhere and after they land a job. They endure a myriad of suffering at the hands of merciless persons who take liberties of their gullibility while seeking overseas employment.

We rejoice at the magnanimity of the Indonesian Government and the diplomatic efforts of the Philippine Government. We hope that the Philippine Government will complete the joy of the family by extending full clemency to a person vexed so wrongly and for a long time. The season of Advent calls for such. She has endured a lot. Lessons from her have been drawn. We congratulate the Indonesian and Filipino lawyers including the National Union of People's Lawyers who provided legal assistance to her as well as the migrant advocacy groups and other supporters of Mary Jane around the world.

“He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows generously will also reap generously.” (2 Cor 9:6)

Issued and signed on this day 10 December 2024.

BISHOP Ciriaco Q. Francisco, (Ret.) UMC

Co-chairperson, EBF

THE RT. REVD. Emelyn Gasco-Dacuycuy, IFI

Co-chairperson, EBF

THE RT. REVD. Dindo de la Cruz Ranojo, IFI

General Secretary, EBF

BISHOP Joel E. Tendero, UCCP

Treasurer, EBF