Renowned historic Island town of Limasawa in Southern Leyte declared insurgency-free

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

November 28, 2024

CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – The municipality of Limasawa Island in Southern Leyte is declared being in a Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC) today, November 28, 2024 in a ceremony that was attended by key municipal and barangay officials headed by Hon. Melchor P. Petracorta, Mayor and the Chairman of Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) of Limasawa Island.

Military and police officials were also present during the activity to witness the declaration such as Colonel Rico O Amaro, Deputy Brigade Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Major Darwin Cajada, Battalion Executive Officer of 14th Infantry (Avenger) Battalion, and Police Captain Edwin Cordina, Chief of Police, Limasawa Municipal Police Station.

The SIPSC declaration highlighted the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Pledge of Commitment, as well as the release of white doves which symbolizes peace and new beginnings.

Mayor Petracorta expressed his town's gratitude to all stakeholders who were instrumental in achieving the state of SIPSC of Limasawa Island. He emphasized that this milestone paves the way for further progress in the municipality, enhancing the quality of life for its constituents. The Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, and the DILG reaffirmed their strong support and commitment to maintain stable peace and security in Limasawa Island.

Colonel Amaro congratulated the constituents, municipal and barangay officials for their active cooperation and support in sustaining internal peace and security in the area. "Congratulations to the local government unit of Limasawa, our activity today showcase our commitment and advocacy for peaceful and conflict-resilient communities. Let us therefore be PROUD, be BOLD, and be LOUD in declaring that the peace-loving people of Limasawa Island abhor any form of terrorism and are inhospitable to any terrorist organization who wish to destroy the Peace that we nortured for a very long time." Amaro concluded.