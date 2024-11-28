Renowned historic
Island town of Limasawa in Southern Leyte declared insurgency-free
By
802nd Infantry Brigade,
8ID PA
November 28, 2024
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City
– The municipality of Limasawa Island in Southern Leyte is declared
being in a Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC)
today, November 28, 2024 in a ceremony that was attended by key
municipal and barangay officials headed by Hon. Melchor P.
Petracorta, Mayor and the Chairman of Municipal Task Force to End
Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) of Limasawa Island.
Military and police officials were also present during the activity
to witness the declaration such as Colonel Rico O Amaro, Deputy
Brigade Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Major
Darwin Cajada, Battalion Executive Officer of 14th Infantry
(Avenger) Battalion, and Police Captain Edwin Cordina, Chief of
Police, Limasawa Municipal Police Station.
The SIPSC declaration highlighted the signing of Memorandum of
Understanding (MOU) and Pledge of Commitment, as well as the release
of white doves which symbolizes peace and new beginnings.
Mayor Petracorta expressed his town's gratitude to all stakeholders
who were instrumental in achieving the state of SIPSC of Limasawa
Island. He emphasized that this milestone paves the way for further
progress in the municipality, enhancing the quality of life for its
constituents. The Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, and
the DILG reaffirmed their strong support and commitment to maintain
stable peace and security in Limasawa Island.
Colonel Amaro congratulated the constituents, municipal and barangay
officials for their active cooperation and support in sustaining
internal peace and security in the area. "Congratulations to the
local government unit of Limasawa, our activity today showcase our
commitment and advocacy for peaceful and conflict-resilient
communities. Let us therefore be PROUD, be BOLD, and be LOUD in
declaring that the peace-loving people of Limasawa Island abhor any
form of terrorism and are inhospitable to any terrorist organization
who wish to destroy the Peace that we nortured for a very long
time." Amaro concluded.
Meanwhile, Brigadier General Noel Vestuir, Commander of the 802nd
Infantry Brigade, praised the constituents, municipal and barangay
officials for their dedication in maintaining a secure environment.
Vestuir highlighted the collaborative efforts of the local
government units and their communities in achieving SIPSC.