NMP joins partners with
AGIO-8 to boost public information and collaboration
Press Release
November 26, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) reaffirmed its commitment to
effective information dissemination and public engagement as it
participated in the ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of
Agreement (MOA) for the Association of Government Information
Officers (AGIO) Region VIII. Held at the Leyte Academic Center in
Palo, Leyte, the event formalized the collaboration among government
information officers in the region, aiming to institutionalize their
critical role in delivering factual, relevant, and unified messaging
to the public.
The MOA establishes a
collaborative framework to support the whole-of-nation approach in
information dissemination and development communication. It seeks to
create synergy among member-agencies of the national government by
unifying core messages for national initiatives, assisting
government agencies and local government units in their information
campaigns, and undertaking projects that promote public welfare. The
agreement also emphasizes the importance of enhancing skills through
capacity-building activities, upholding professionalism and press
freedom, and providing platforms for information dissemination and
publication.
The occasion also marked
the induction of AGIO-8 officers, including the President,
Vice-President, and Secretary, who are entrusted with leading the
association in advancing its objectives. With this strengthened
alliance, AGIO-8 aims to unify and amplify the voices of government
information officers, enabling them to deliver impactful and
coordinated communication efforts that benefit the public and
support national development.
The NMP stands united with
AGIO-8 in promoting transparency, professionalism, and collaboration
to achieve shared goals for regional and national progress.