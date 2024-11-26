News article
NMP joins partners with AGIO-8 to boost public information and collaboration

AGIO-8

Press Release
November 26, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) reaffirmed its commitment to effective information dissemination and public engagement as it participated in the ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the Association of Government Information Officers (AGIO) Region VIII. Held at the Leyte Academic Center in Palo, Leyte, the event formalized the collaboration among government information officers in the region, aiming to institutionalize their critical role in delivering factual, relevant, and unified messaging to the public.

The MOA establishes a collaborative framework to support the whole-of-nation approach in information dissemination and development communication. It seeks to create synergy among member-agencies of the national government by unifying core messages for national initiatives, assisting government agencies and local government units in their information campaigns, and undertaking projects that promote public welfare. The agreement also emphasizes the importance of enhancing skills through capacity-building activities, upholding professionalism and press freedom, and providing platforms for information dissemination and publication.

The occasion also marked the induction of AGIO-8 officers, including the President, Vice-President, and Secretary, who are entrusted with leading the association in advancing its objectives. With this strengthened alliance, AGIO-8 aims to unify and amplify the voices of government information officers, enabling them to deliver impactful and coordinated communication efforts that benefit the public and support national development.

The NMP stands united with AGIO-8 in promoting transparency, professionalism, and collaboration to achieve shared goals for regional and national progress.

 

 