8ID Commander honors Wounded-In-Action soldiers

8ID honors WIA soldier

By DPAO, 8ID PA
November 26, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division’s Commander, Maj.Gen. Adonis Ariel Orio, awarded medals to four soldiers recuperating at Camp Lukban Station Hospital in Barangay Maulong, Catbalogan City, Samar, on November 24, 2024.

Maj. Gen. Orio presented the Wounded Personnel Medal to Sgt. Galos Baldono Jr., Cpl. Christian Egana and Private Andrian Tomalabcab of the 52nd Infantry (Agila) Battalion. These soldiers sustained injuries during a clash with communist NPA terrorists (CNTs) in Barangay Malidong, Gamay, Northern Samar, on November 12, 2024.

Another Wounded Personnel Medal was awarded to Pvt. Rodel Clavecilla of the 10th Scout Ranger Company. Clavecilla sustained injuries during an encounter with the CNTs in Barangay San Jose, Mapanas, Northern Samar, on November 11, 2024.

In addition to the medals, the soldiers received cash and in-kind assistance to support their recovery.

During his visit, Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized the division's commitment to supporting its personnel and their families, acknowledging the sacrifices made by soldiers in the line of duty.

“The 8ID honors your sacrifice and bravery in fulfilling your duty. This situation will not deter us from our mission; instead, your heroism inspires every Stormtrooper to strengthen our campaign against insurgency,” said Maj. Gen. Orio said.

 

 