8ID Commander honors
Wounded-In-Action soldiers
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 26, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division’s Commander,
Maj.Gen. Adonis Ariel Orio, awarded medals to four soldiers
recuperating at Camp Lukban Station Hospital in Barangay Maulong,
Catbalogan City, Samar, on November 24, 2024.
Maj. Gen. Orio presented
the Wounded Personnel Medal to Sgt. Galos Baldono Jr., Cpl.
Christian Egana and Private Andrian Tomalabcab of the 52nd Infantry
(Agila) Battalion. These soldiers sustained injuries during a clash
with communist NPA terrorists (CNTs) in Barangay Malidong, Gamay,
Northern Samar, on November 12, 2024.
Another Wounded Personnel
Medal was awarded to Pvt. Rodel Clavecilla of the 10th Scout Ranger
Company. Clavecilla sustained injuries during an encounter with the
CNTs in Barangay San Jose, Mapanas, Northern Samar, on November 11,
2024.
In addition to the medals,
the soldiers received cash and in-kind assistance to support their
recovery.
During his visit, Maj.
Gen. Orio emphasized the division's commitment to supporting its
personnel and their families, acknowledging the sacrifices made by
soldiers in the line of duty.
“The 8ID honors your
sacrifice and bravery in fulfilling your duty. This situation will
not deter us from our mission; instead, your heroism inspires every
Stormtrooper to strengthen our campaign against insurgency,” said
Maj. Gen. Orio said.