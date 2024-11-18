Groundbreaking ceremony
held for multi-purpose building in Catbalogan City, Samar
By
MARK ERROLD G. PABUA
November 18, 2024
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd
District Engineering Office (DEO), headed by District Engineer
Herminio V. Gulmatico, participated in the groundbreaking ceremony
for a much-anticipated Multi-Purpose Building (MPB) on November 18,
2024.
The new facility located
in Brgy. Lagundi will serve the Catbalogan City Community College (CCCC)
and will mark a significant step forward in enhancing the
educational and communal infrastructure of the city.
Key officials from CCCC
attended the event including President Dr. Nigel L. Cornelius and
Vice President for Academic Affairs Ms. Sharmaine S. Jabonero. Hon.
Dexter M. Uy, City Mayor of Catbalogan, graced the occasion along
with the “Little Mayor,” Hon. Clyde Lobres, serving as Officer of
the Day.
During the ceremony also
welcomed were Engr. Lucy Francisco, OIC City Engineer,
representatives from the contractor, and DPWH Samar 2nd DEO
personnel. Their collective presence underscored the strong
collaboration between the local government, the academe, and DPWH.
The Multi-Purpose Building
aims to address the needs of CCCC while benefiting the broader
community. Construction is set to commence immediately with
stakeholders optimistic about the project’s timely completion and
its role in driving progress and development in Catbalogan City.
This initiative showcases
the commitment of DPWH and its partners to improving infrastructure
and fostering opportunities for growth in Samar.