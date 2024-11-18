Groundbreaking ceremony held for multi-purpose building in Catbalogan City, Samar

By MARK ERROLD G. PABUA

November 18, 2024

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO), headed by District Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico, participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a much-anticipated Multi-Purpose Building (MPB) on November 18, 2024.

The new facility located in Brgy. Lagundi will serve the Catbalogan City Community College (CCCC) and will mark a significant step forward in enhancing the educational and communal infrastructure of the city.

Key officials from CCCC attended the event including President Dr. Nigel L. Cornelius and Vice President for Academic Affairs Ms. Sharmaine S. Jabonero. Hon. Dexter M. Uy, City Mayor of Catbalogan, graced the occasion along with the “Little Mayor,” Hon. Clyde Lobres, serving as Officer of the Day.

During the ceremony also welcomed were Engr. Lucy Francisco, OIC City Engineer, representatives from the contractor, and DPWH Samar 2nd DEO personnel. Their collective presence underscored the strong collaboration between the local government, the academe, and DPWH.

The Multi-Purpose Building aims to address the needs of CCCC while benefiting the broader community. Construction is set to commence immediately with stakeholders optimistic about the project’s timely completion and its role in driving progress and development in Catbalogan City.