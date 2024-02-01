Philippine Army,
Australian Army strengthen interoperability for regional stability
By
OACPA
November 11, 2024
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – Philippine Army and Australian Army troops strengthened
interoperability as they wrap up Exercise Kasangga in a closing
ceremony at Camp Elias Angeles, Pili, Camarines Sur on November 8,
2024.
Acting Army Chief Maj.
Gen. Leodevic B. Guinid, the Guest of Honor and Speaker, commended
the nearly 300 Philippine Army and Australian Army training
participants for their active involvement and dedication in sharing
their skills and knowledge. Meanwhile, Brigadier Douglas Pashley,
Commander of the 1st Combat Brigade of the Australian Army,
highlighted the strengthened cooperation and mutual learning between
the two forces during the bilateral training exercise.
Filipino ground troops and
their Aussie counterparts trained in various warfighting operations
and exchanged Civil-Military Operations (CMO) techniques during the
month-long exercise.
The combined exercise
covered critical areas such as urban operations, close combat
techniques, combat shooting, tactical casualty care, explosive
assault breaching, cybersecurity operations and mortar gunnery with
forward observers.