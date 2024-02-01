News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

New 8ID Commander takes post, vows to achieve total victory against insurgents in Eastern Visayas

DE Gulmatico conducts inspection visit of key infrastructure projects in barangay Lagundi

8ID held send-off ceremony of SRC CL 223-24

NMP strengthens maritime workforce opportunities at Tacloban’s MEGA Job Fair

8ID acting commander highlights army accomplishments in Eastern Visayas

Inaugural Go-Live of 1st PSA-managed Civil Registry System (CRS) outlet in Naval, Biliran

PSA continues its Rehistro Bulilit registration initiatives in Eastern Visayas

Even Christ had to pray

 
 

 

 

Philippine Army, Australian Army strengthen interoperability for regional stability

EXERCISE KASANGGA 2024-02

By OACPA
November 11, 2024

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – Philippine Army and Australian Army troops strengthened interoperability as they wrap up Exercise Kasangga in a closing ceremony at Camp Elias Angeles, Pili, Camarines Sur on November 8, 2024.

Acting Army Chief Maj. Gen. Leodevic B. Guinid, the Guest of Honor and Speaker, commended the nearly 300 Philippine Army and Australian Army training participants for their active involvement and dedication in sharing their skills and knowledge. Meanwhile, Brigadier Douglas Pashley, Commander of the 1st Combat Brigade of the Australian Army, highlighted the strengthened cooperation and mutual learning between the two forces during the bilateral training exercise.

Filipino ground troops and their Aussie counterparts trained in various warfighting operations and exchanged Civil-Military Operations (CMO) techniques during the month-long exercise.

The combined exercise covered critical areas such as urban operations, close combat techniques, combat shooting, tactical casualty care, explosive assault breaching, cybersecurity operations and mortar gunnery with forward observers.

 

 