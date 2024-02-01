Philippine Army, Australian Army strengthen interoperability for regional stability

By OACPA

November 11, 2024

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – Philippine Army and Australian Army troops strengthened interoperability as they wrap up Exercise Kasangga in a closing ceremony at Camp Elias Angeles, Pili, Camarines Sur on November 8, 2024.

Acting Army Chief Maj. Gen. Leodevic B. Guinid, the Guest of Honor and Speaker, commended the nearly 300 Philippine Army and Australian Army training participants for their active involvement and dedication in sharing their skills and knowledge. Meanwhile, Brigadier Douglas Pashley, Commander of the 1st Combat Brigade of the Australian Army, highlighted the strengthened cooperation and mutual learning between the two forces during the bilateral training exercise.

Filipino ground troops and their Aussie counterparts trained in various warfighting operations and exchanged Civil-Military Operations (CMO) techniques during the month-long exercise.