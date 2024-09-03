PSA continues its
Rehistro Bulilit registration initiatives in Eastern Visayas
Rehistro
Bulilit at Brgy. Agapangi in Naval, Biliran in collaboration
with Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Provincial Office
Children posing with the BFP Mascot on 03 September 2024.
By
PSA-8
October 28, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office
VIII (PSA RSSO) and Provincial Statistical Offices continue its
commitment in registering children ages from 1 to 4 years old thru
the Rehistro Bulitlit initiatives. Since July 2024, registration
teams cover various barangays and municipalities to register
children with parlor games and perks on the side to make sure they
will not be bored while waiting for their turns.
Parents and guardians are being oriented on the importance of the
National ID, documentary requirements and the process of
registration. Collaborative efforts to intensify the implementation
of the Rehistro Bulilit is also being done with the local government
units and national government agencies with the objective of
ensuring the 100% registration of children to the National ID
system.
To date, there are about 100,000 children already registered in the
region since February 2024. PSA RSSO 8 appeals to all parents and
guardians to accompany their children in any of the PSA National ID
Registration Centers or Rehistro Bulilit schedules in their
respective barangay or municipality.