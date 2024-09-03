PSA continues its Rehistro Bulilit registration initiatives in Eastern Visayas



Rehistro Bulilit at Brgy. Agapangi in Naval, Biliran in collaboration with Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Provincial Office Children posing with the BFP Mascot on 03 September 2024.

By PSA-8

October 28, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA RSSO) and Provincial Statistical Offices continue its commitment in registering children ages from 1 to 4 years old thru the Rehistro Bulitlit initiatives. Since July 2024, registration teams cover various barangays and municipalities to register children with parlor games and perks on the side to make sure they will not be bored while waiting for their turns.

Parents and guardians are being oriented on the importance of the National ID, documentary requirements and the process of registration. Collaborative efforts to intensify the implementation of the Rehistro Bulilit is also being done with the local government units and national government agencies with the objective of ensuring the 100% registration of children to the National ID system.