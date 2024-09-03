News article
PSA continues its Rehistro Bulilit registration initiatives in Eastern Visayas

PSA Rehistro Bulilit
Rehistro Bulilit at Brgy. Agapangi in Naval, Biliran in collaboration with Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Provincial Office Children posing with the BFP Mascot on 03 September 2024.

By PSA-8
October 28, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA RSSO) and Provincial Statistical Offices continue its commitment in registering children ages from 1 to 4 years old thru the Rehistro Bulitlit initiatives. Since July 2024, registration teams cover various barangays and municipalities to register children with parlor games and perks on the side to make sure they will not be bored while waiting for their turns.

Parents and guardians are being oriented on the importance of the National ID, documentary requirements and the process of registration. Collaborative efforts to intensify the implementation of the Rehistro Bulilit is also being done with the local government units and national government agencies with the objective of ensuring the 100% registration of children to the National ID system.

To date, there are about 100,000 children already registered in the region since February 2024. PSA RSSO 8 appeals to all parents and guardians to accompany their children in any of the PSA National ID Registration Centers or Rehistro Bulilit schedules in their respective barangay or municipality.

 

 