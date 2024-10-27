MedPro International’s
Global Giving inspires and supports future nurses in the Philippines
October 27, 2024
SUNRISE, Florida, USA
– The MedPro International and MedProU teams returned from a
transformative trip to the Philippines, engaging with future nurses
and local healthcare leaders about the profound impact of MedPro
International’s Global Giving initiative on healthcare and nursing
education.
“Recognizing that
healthcare sustainability is a pressing global concern, through
Global Giving, MedPro International is committed to fostering
enduring relationships to address the unique healthcare needs of
local communities around the world and nurture the next generation
of healthcare professionals,” said MedPro International Executive
Vice President of International Operations Patty Jeffrey, RN.
At the prestigious 57th
Annual ANSAP Convention, sponsored by MedPro International, Senior
Manager of International Testing Joely Carrillo addressed an
audience of 1,100 healthcare leaders on efforts to educate nurses
and develop healthcare in local communities while also speaking on
the importance of prioritizing physical, mental, and emotional
well-being. During the two-week visit, Carrillo also hosted five
nursing seminars focused on Global Giving’s educational initiatives,
engaging primarily with fourth-year nursing students. “It was an
incredible experience,” Carrillo stated. Her lectures provided
practical strategies for managing test anxiety, emphasizing that the
right tools can significantly enhance performance. In addition to
in-person instruction, students benefited from recorded lectures
from MedProU’s web-based series.
Carrillo also gained
valuable insights into the challenges faced by nursing students,
particularly regarding limited internet access, which affects their
educational resources. “Internet access is crucial,” she explained.
“This visit has highlighted the need for alternative approaches to
education that can adapt to these challenges.” Carrillo also toured
Perpetual Help Medical Center in Las Piñas, a partner in MedPro’s
Global Giving events.
Global
Giving
These recent initiatives
follow MedPro International’s sponsorship of medical services for
over 300 patients at a one-day event in Loma, Biñan City,
Philippines, last summer. This event provided vital screenings,
cardiac EKG tests, x-rays, and doctor consultations.
Additionally, MedPro
participated in “Brigada Eskwela 2023” in Las Piñas City, visiting
two elementary schools to donate supplies and help clean classrooms,
repaint walls, and refurbish furniture. The MedPro International
team plans to return to the Philippines to provide additional
instruction to students in early 2025.
About MedPro International
Since 2006, MedPro
International has prepared and deployed more foreign-educated
healthcare professionals in the United States than any other U.S.
staffing company. As a member of the American Association of
International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR), MedPro International
subscribes to the AAIHR code of ethics, which ensures the ethical
treatment of foreign-educated healthcare professionals through full
support sponsorship. MedPro handles all costs and aspects of
immigration, licensing, credentialing, testing, clinical and U.S.
assimilation training, and education to ensure healthcare workers
successfully transition into the U.S. healthcare system.