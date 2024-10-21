News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

DAR E. Visayas’ buyugan festival-inspired booth shines at the agraryo trade fair

GBTRGHSC advances in governance pathway for infectious disease management in Region 8

Philippine, Australian armies commence Exercise Kasangga

Remains of top communist-terrorist leader exhumed in Northern Samar

Communist-Terrorist supporters continue to break ties, reveal multiple arms cache in Eastern Visayas

Rebels surrender, 6 high-powered firearms turned-over to government troops in E. Samar

Barbie Forteza and David Licauco named Save the Children Philippines Ambassadors

DPWH Samar 2nd District Engineering Office conducts rigorous inspection of FY 2024 projects

 

 

 

DPWH Samar 2nd DEO turnover and blessing ceremony of multi-purpose building in Villareal, Samar

Multi-Purpose Building (Evacuation Center) in Villareal, Samar

By MARK ERROLD G. PABUA
October 21, 2024

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO), under the leadership of District Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico, proudly announces the turnover and blessing ceremony of the newly constructed Multi-Purpose Building (Evacuation Center) in Villareal, Samar. This important facility is set to provide refuge for local residents in times of calamities and emergencies.

The state-of-the-art building, which covers an area of 1,445 square meters, is a key infrastructure designed to serve as a safe and secure evacuation center during natural disasters. The project, completed with a total contract cost of P39,199,792.81, reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of the people of Villareal.

The turnover ceremony was graced by local officials, community leaders, and representatives from the DPWH. During the event, District Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico emphasized the significance of the project, stating, “This facility is a testament to our continuous efforts to provide our communities with resilient infrastructure that will protect lives during times of crisis.”

The multi-purpose building is expected to serve not only as an evacuation center but also as a venue for various community activities, further contributing to the overall development of Villareal.

District Engineer Herminio Gulmatico during the turnover and blessing ceremony

 

 

 