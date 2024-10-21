DPWH Samar 2nd DEO turnover and blessing ceremony of multi-purpose building in Villareal, Samar

By MARK ERROLD G. PABUA

October 21, 2024

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO), under the leadership of District Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico, proudly announces the turnover and blessing ceremony of the newly constructed Multi-Purpose Building (Evacuation Center) in Villareal, Samar. This important facility is set to provide refuge for local residents in times of calamities and emergencies.

The state-of-the-art building, which covers an area of 1,445 square meters, is a key infrastructure designed to serve as a safe and secure evacuation center during natural disasters. The project, completed with a total contract cost of P39,199,792.81, reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of the people of Villareal.

The turnover ceremony was graced by local officials, community leaders, and representatives from the DPWH. During the event, District Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico emphasized the significance of the project, stating, “This facility is a testament to our continuous efforts to provide our communities with resilient infrastructure that will protect lives during times of crisis.”