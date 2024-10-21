DPWH Samar 2nd DEO
turnover and blessing ceremony of multi-purpose building in
Villareal, Samar
By
MARK ERROLD G. PABUA
October 21, 2024
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd
District Engineering Office (DEO), under the leadership of District
Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico, proudly announces the turnover and
blessing ceremony of the newly constructed Multi-Purpose Building
(Evacuation Center) in Villareal, Samar. This important facility is
set to provide refuge for local residents in times of calamities and
emergencies.
The state-of-the-art
building, which covers an area of 1,445 square meters, is a key
infrastructure designed to serve as a safe and secure evacuation
center during natural disasters. The project, completed with a total
contract cost of P39,199,792.81, reflects the government’s
commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of the people of
Villareal.
The turnover ceremony was
graced by local officials, community leaders, and representatives
from the DPWH. During the event, District Engineer Herminio V.
Gulmatico emphasized the significance of the project, stating, “This
facility is a testament to our continuous efforts to provide our
communities with resilient infrastructure that will protect lives
during times of crisis.”
The multi-purpose building
is expected to serve not only as an evacuation center but also as a
venue for various community activities, further contributing to the
overall development of Villareal.