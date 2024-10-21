DAR E. Visayas’ buyugan festival-inspired booth shines at the agraryo trade fair



Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas’ buyugan festival-inspired booth won best booth design at the just concluded agraryo trade fair in Quezon City.

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

October 21, 2024

QUEZON CITY – Inspired by Abuyog, Leyte’s buyugan festival, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas’ booth stood out among the 15 participating booths, representing the different regions in the country, during the 2024 agraryo trade fair.

As the four-day trade fair, which opened on Tuesday, October 15 at the DAR Central Office in this city, closed on Friday afternoon, winners of the different categories were announced.

For the best booth design, the top plum went to the booth of Eastern Visayas with a score of 96 percent based on the criteria: 50 percent for creativity, 30 percent for originality, and 20 percent for overall appearance and presentation.

Under creativity, according to the guidelines, the participating regions must be able to depict any of the popular festivals of the region they are representing, incorporating the 2024 theme of the agraryo trade fair.

DAR Eastern Visayas Assistant Regional Director for Program Beneficiaries Development, Ismael Aya-ay, disclosed that the region opted to depict the buyugan festival, which tells the story of the life of the bees (bubuyog).

CARAGA’s booth depicting the balanghai festival and Western Visayas’ booth depicting the dinagyang festival were declared second and third, respectively. Aside from the trophies, the winning regions also received P15,000, P10,000, and P5,000 for the first, second and third places, respectively.

The conduct of the said trade fair, organized by the Support Services Offices (SSO) headed by Undersecretary Rowena Niña Taduran, was in line with the Rural Women’s Month celebration.

During the closing ceremony, DAR Undersecretary for the Office of Mindanao Affairs and vice-chairperson of the National Gender and Development (GAD) Steering Committee, Amihilda Sangcopan, stressed “This trade fair showed resiliency particularly the invaluable role of women in rural communities.”

“With the theme ‘Kababaihan sa Kanayunan: Kabalikat sa Repormang Agraryo para sa Maunlad at Matatag na Bagong Pilipinas,’ we highlight the essential contribution of our women in rural areas to serve as steadfast partners in advancing agrarian reform and building a prosperous and resilient Philippines,” she added.