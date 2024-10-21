DAR E. Visayas’ buyugan
festival-inspired booth shines at the agraryo trade fair
|
Department
of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas’ buyugan
festival-inspired booth won best booth design at the just
concluded agraryo trade fair in Quezon City.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
October 21, 2024
QUEZON CITY –
Inspired by Abuyog, Leyte’s buyugan festival, the Department of
Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas’ booth stood out among the 15
participating booths, representing the different regions in the
country, during the 2024 agraryo trade fair.
As the four-day trade
fair, which opened on Tuesday, October 15 at the DAR Central Office
in this city, closed on Friday afternoon, winners of the different
categories were announced.
For the best booth design,
the top plum went to the booth of Eastern Visayas with a score of 96
percent based on the criteria: 50 percent for creativity, 30 percent
for originality, and 20 percent for overall appearance and
presentation.
Under creativity,
according to the guidelines, the participating regions must be able
to depict any of the popular festivals of the region they are
representing, incorporating the 2024 theme of the agraryo trade
fair.
DAR Eastern Visayas
Assistant Regional Director for Program Beneficiaries Development,
Ismael Aya-ay, disclosed that the region opted to depict the buyugan
festival, which tells the story of the life of the bees (bubuyog).
CARAGA’s booth depicting
the balanghai festival and Western Visayas’ booth depicting the
dinagyang festival were declared second and third, respectively.
Aside from the trophies, the winning regions also received P15,000,
P10,000, and P5,000 for the first, second and third places,
respectively.
The conduct of the said
trade fair, organized by the Support Services Offices (SSO) headed
by Undersecretary Rowena Niña Taduran, was in line with the Rural
Women’s Month celebration.
During the closing
ceremony, DAR Undersecretary for the Office of Mindanao Affairs and
vice-chairperson of the National Gender and Development (GAD)
Steering Committee, Amihilda Sangcopan, stressed “This trade fair
showed resiliency particularly the invaluable role of women in rural
communities.”
“With the theme
‘Kababaihan sa Kanayunan: Kabalikat sa Repormang Agraryo para sa
Maunlad at Matatag na Bagong Pilipinas,’ we highlight the essential
contribution of our women in rural areas to serve as steadfast
partners in advancing agrarian reform and building a prosperous and
resilient Philippines,” she added.
Meanwhile, products form
Eastern Visayas were able to generate an income of P55,340 during
the four-day run. Among the most salable products were the chocolate
moron, vinegar, the bags made from buri and the “tuba,” which were
all sold out.