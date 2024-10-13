Remains of top
communist-terrorist leader exhumed in Northern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
October 13, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Eastern Visayas
suffered a major setback after a high-ranking leader was neutralized
during a joint military operation by the 4th Scout Ranger Battalion
and the 19th Infantry Battalion in the hinterlands of Barangay Deit
De Turag, Silvino Lubos, Northern Samar, on October 13, 2024.
A certain, Mario Sevillano,
alias "Durok," headed the Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit (SRGU) of the
Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium under the Eastern Visayas
Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).
Durok was believed to have
been fatally wounded in an encounter with the authorities last
August 20, 2024, according to the information provided by a recently
surrendered CTG member on October 11, 2024.
Despite attempts by his
comrades to evacuate him after sustaining a gunshot wound in the
abdomen, Sevillano succumbed to his injuries and was buried in a
shallow grave as the CTG forces retreated.
A joint operation by the
19IB, 4SRB, 43IB, and 2nd NSPFMC successfully located and exhumed
his remains.
Lieutenant Colonel Marvin
A. Maraggun, Commander of the 19th Infantry Battalion, expressed
both sorrow and resolve in the aftermath of Sevillano’s death.
"It is indeed a sad day
for us to witness the loss of another life, especially one wasted on
a cause that has led to suffering and conflict for so long. We urge
the remaining NPA members, many of whom are always on the run, and
struggling with low morale due to fatigue and hunger, to lay down
their arms and choose a path of peace," Lt. Col. Maraggun stated.
Brigadier General Perfecto
P. Peñaredondo, Acting Commander of the 8th Infantry Division,
emphasized that the outcome could have been prevented if the CTGs
surrendered to the government.
“The Philippine Army
remains committed to upholding human rights. Sevillano could have
received proper medical care if they had chosen to lay down their
arms. His death marks another step toward, the end of insurgency in
Eastern Visayas,” Brig. Gen. Peñaredondo stated.