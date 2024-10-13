Remains of top communist-terrorist leader exhumed in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

October 13, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Eastern Visayas suffered a major setback after a high-ranking leader was neutralized during a joint military operation by the 4th Scout Ranger Battalion and the 19th Infantry Battalion in the hinterlands of Barangay Deit De Turag, Silvino Lubos, Northern Samar, on October 13, 2024.

A certain, Mario Sevillano, alias "Durok," headed the Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit (SRGU) of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

Durok was believed to have been fatally wounded in an encounter with the authorities last August 20, 2024, according to the information provided by a recently surrendered CTG member on October 11, 2024.

Despite attempts by his comrades to evacuate him after sustaining a gunshot wound in the abdomen, Sevillano succumbed to his injuries and was buried in a shallow grave as the CTG forces retreated.

A joint operation by the 19IB, 4SRB, 43IB, and 2nd NSPFMC successfully located and exhumed his remains.

Lieutenant Colonel Marvin A. Maraggun, Commander of the 19th Infantry Battalion, expressed both sorrow and resolve in the aftermath of Sevillano’s death.

"It is indeed a sad day for us to witness the loss of another life, especially one wasted on a cause that has led to suffering and conflict for so long. We urge the remaining NPA members, many of whom are always on the run, and struggling with low morale due to fatigue and hunger, to lay down their arms and choose a path of peace," Lt. Col. Maraggun stated.

Brigadier General Perfecto P. Peñaredondo, Acting Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, emphasized that the outcome could have been prevented if the CTGs surrendered to the government.