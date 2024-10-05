Rebels surrender, 6
high-powered firearms turned-over to government troops in Eastern
Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
October 5, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The troops of the 78th Infantry Battalion successfully
facilitated the surrender of two Communist-Terrorist Group (CTG)
members and the seizure of an arms cache in the Municipality of
General MacArthur, Eastern Samar on Thursday, October 3, 2024.
Alias Jacobe, the Vice
Squad leader, and alias Aquilla, both from the remnants of Apoy
Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Sesame, Eastern Visayas
Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), revealed the locations of the
hidden arms cache in the hinter villages of Osmeña and Laurel,
General MacArthur, Eastern Samar.
The arms cache contains
two M16 rifles, two M14 rifles, one .30 Caliber Springfield rifle,
and one AK-47 rifle. Along with these weapons, troops seized
hundreds of rounds of ammunition, several magazines, personal
belongings, and subversive documents with high intelligence value.
The 802Bde Commander
Brigadier General Noel Vestuir lauded the troops for their
professionalism and successful negotiation that led to the surrender
of the said personalities.
"Two lives were saved from
the grip of a dead ideology. It's only a matter of time before all
members of SRC Sesame will be neutralized. The success of this
operation is credited to the tireless efforts of the 802Bde in
conducting comprehensive debriefings with former rebels and
implementing programs such as the E-FReE Families program and
Project APOY," Brig. Gen. Vestuir said.
The Enhanced Friends
Rescued Engagement through Families (E-FReE) program is an
initiative of the Army to empower the families of active NPA members
to encourage their loved ones to surrender and seek assistance from
the military and local government.
Brig. Gen. Perfecto P.
Peñaredondo, the Acting Commander of 8ID, reiterated his call upon
the remaining CTG members to give peace a chance and avail of the
Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).
"These successes are the
results of the concerted efforts of our ground troops with the firm
support from our Local Chief Executives and on awakened citizenry.
The collaborative efforts are aimed at finally putting an end to the
decades-long insurgency problem here in Eastern Visayas. Our efforts
are now becoming more effective and responsive to the needs and
aspirations of the people," Brig. Gen. Peñaredondo added.