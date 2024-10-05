Rebels surrender, 6 high-powered firearms turned-over to government troops in Eastern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

October 5, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The troops of the 78th Infantry Battalion successfully facilitated the surrender of two Communist-Terrorist Group (CTG) members and the seizure of an arms cache in the Municipality of General MacArthur, Eastern Samar on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

Alias Jacobe, the Vice Squad leader, and alias Aquilla, both from the remnants of Apoy Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Sesame, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), revealed the locations of the hidden arms cache in the hinter villages of Osmeña and Laurel, General MacArthur, Eastern Samar.

The arms cache contains two M16 rifles, two M14 rifles, one .30 Caliber Springfield rifle, and one AK-47 rifle. Along with these weapons, troops seized hundreds of rounds of ammunition, several magazines, personal belongings, and subversive documents with high intelligence value.

The 802Bde Commander Brigadier General Noel Vestuir lauded the troops for their professionalism and successful negotiation that led to the surrender of the said personalities.

"Two lives were saved from the grip of a dead ideology. It's only a matter of time before all members of SRC Sesame will be neutralized. The success of this operation is credited to the tireless efforts of the 802Bde in conducting comprehensive debriefings with former rebels and implementing programs such as the E-FReE Families program and Project APOY," Brig. Gen. Vestuir said.

The Enhanced Friends Rescued Engagement through Families (E-FReE) program is an initiative of the Army to empower the families of active NPA members to encourage their loved ones to surrender and seek assistance from the military and local government.

Brig. Gen. Perfecto P. Peñaredondo, the Acting Commander of 8ID, reiterated his call upon the remaining CTG members to give peace a chance and avail of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).