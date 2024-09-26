DPWH Samar 2nd DEO:
Sparks Samar multi-purpose training center in Brgy. Payao
By
MARK ERROLD G. PABUA
September 26, 2024
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd
District Engineering Office is pleased to announce the
near-completion of the Sparks Samar Multi-purpose Training Center in
Brgy. Payao. The project has achieved an impressive 95.04%
completion rate, demonstrating steady progress towards its
completion.
The construction, with a
contract cost of P24,304,086.97, is being implemented by BCG Design
& Construction. Despite the scale of the project, it remains on
track without any cost revisions or significant delays, showcasing
effective project management and execution.
Once completed, this
multi-purpose facility will become a cornerstone for training and
community development activities, benefiting the people of
Catbalogan City and surrounding communities.
As work progresses, the
people of Catbalogan City and the surrounding areas eagerly
anticipate the completion of this vital infrastructure.