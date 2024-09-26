DPWH Samar 2nd DEO: Sparks Samar multi-purpose training center in Brgy. Payao

News article
Brgy. Payao multi-purpose training center

By MARK ERROLD G. PABUA
September 26, 2024

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office is pleased to announce the near-completion of the Sparks Samar Multi-purpose Training Center in Brgy. Payao. The project has achieved an impressive 95.04% completion rate, demonstrating steady progress towards its completion.

The construction, with a contract cost of P24,304,086.97, is being implemented by BCG Design & Construction. Despite the scale of the project, it remains on track without any cost revisions or significant delays, showcasing effective project management and execution.

Once completed, this multi-purpose facility will become a cornerstone for training and community development activities, benefiting the people of Catbalogan City and surrounding communities.

As work progresses, the people of Catbalogan City and the surrounding areas eagerly anticipate the completion of this vital infrastructure.

 

 