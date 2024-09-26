DPWH Samar 2nd DEO: Sparks Samar multi-purpose training center in Brgy. Payao

By MARK ERROLD G. PABUA

September 26, 2024

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office is pleased to announce the near-completion of the Sparks Samar Multi-purpose Training Center in Brgy. Payao. The project has achieved an impressive 95.04% completion rate, demonstrating steady progress towards its completion.

The construction, with a contract cost of P24,304,086.97, is being implemented by BCG Design & Construction. Despite the scale of the project, it remains on track without any cost revisions or significant delays, showcasing effective project management and execution.

Once completed, this multi-purpose facility will become a cornerstone for training and community development activities, benefiting the people of Catbalogan City and surrounding communities.