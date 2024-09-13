DAR honors top partner
institutions
|
The
National Nutrition Council (NNC) was recognized by the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) as among the top
institutional buyers of products of agrarian reform
beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) in Eastern Visayas under
the Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (PAHP) project in
2023. (JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA)
By
KARL JONES O. NIEGO
September 13, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) recognized key government
institutions in Eastern Visayas for their outstanding contributions
to the Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (PAHP) project through
the procurement of agricultural products from agrarian reform
beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) in 2023.
Rowena Niña Taduran, DAR
Undersecretary for Support Services, said during the “PAHP
Kumustahan Session” on September 3 this year held at Hotel
Alejandro, “You had greatly contributed in every milestone of the
project as this ensures a sustained and increased gains for our ARBs
(agrarian reform beneficiaries).”
Taduran, assisted by Atty.
Robert Anthony Yu, DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director, handed
plaques of recognition to these institutional buyers as a gesture of
gratitude during the said occasion.
Regional Director Grace
Subong received the award for the Department of Social Welfare and
Development (DSWD) which registered with the highest purchases
reaching P4.7 million for their supplementary feeding program.
Dr. Catalino Dotollo Jr.
accepted the award for the National Nutrition Council (NNC) which
ranked second with purchases reaching P2.7 million for the food
requirements of their “Tutuk Kainan Dietary Supplementation
Program.”
For the Department of
Health (DOH), which ranked third with purchases reaching P2.4
million for the food requirements of patients of their attached
medical centers, the award was received by Dr. Noel Arteche.
Other notable recipients
include the Eastern Visayas Medical Center and the Bureau of Jail
Management and Penology who also purchase from the ARBOs for the
daily food requirements of patients and persons deprived of liberty,
respectively.
Meanwhile, ARBOs who
generated the highest sales through the PAHP project last year were
likewise recognized. The top three ARBOs were the MAALSADA-FISCO
from Alangalang, Leyte; the Almeria Seafarers Multi-Purpose
Cooperative of Almeria, Biliran; and the FEA-ARCO in Salcedo,
Eastern Samar.