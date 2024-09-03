News article
NPA yield to Army troops in S. Leyte, reveals arms cache

Recovered NPA arms

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA
September 3, 2024

CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – In a significant development in the ongoing efforts to secure peace in Southern Leyte, another New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to government forces in Barangay Kahupian, Sogod, Southern Leyte on September 2, 2024.

Joey Calinawan, known by his aliases Reden/Gerald, a full-time member of Squad 1, Platoon 1, Island Committee-LEVOX (IC-LEVOX), under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), turned himself in to the 14th Infantry Battalion (14IB), which operates under the 802nd Infantry Brigade (802IBde), Philippine Army.

Upon surrendering, Calinawan provided critical information regarding the NPA's activities, including the location of two former hideouts and an arms cache. Among the recovered items were a Colt Elisco 5.56 M16 rifle, a 9mm pistol, several magazines, ammunition, and subversive materials, including books and a Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) flag.

Lieutenant Colonel Edgar A. Gabia, Commander of the 14IB, shed light on the dynamics within the NPA ranks, particularly focusing on the family ties of active and former NPA members. He mentioned that Omar Pagalan Correa, alias Dos, who was previously disarmed by the group due to suspicions of defection, is the son of Rocelo Pagalan Correa, alias Rod, a long-standing member of Platoon 1. Omar's family has deep roots in the NPA, with several members either still active or having surrendered in recent years.

Gabia attributed the success of this surrender to the intensified military operations, alongside ongoing efforts to engage with the families and relatives of active NPA members. The cooperation of local government units and the community played a crucial role, as did the involvement of former NPA members who have since turned their backs on the armed struggle.

A recently launched initiative, Project LEVOX, which stands for "Living a life that Embraces peace and development through Values and reconciliation that will Overcome fear and hatred and Xpand the culture of peace to each one of us," was also instrumental in Calinawan's decision to surrender. This project, comprising former NPA members from IC-LEVOX, is designed to promote peace and reconciliation, and has been a key factor in persuading other NPA members to lay down their arms.

Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, Commander of the 802IBde, emphasized the shifting tide against the NPA, noting that the group's members are increasingly isolated and suffering from the physical and emotional toll of their continued struggle.

"The NPA leadership cannot accept the reality that their members are exhausted, hungry, and separated from their families. They are no longer welcome in the communities, as the issues they exploited have been addressed by local government and community efforts," Vestuir said.

Vestuir praised the efforts of the troops in connecting with the families of remaining NPA members through initiatives like "Friends Rescued Engagement through the Families in Leyte" or "FReE Families Leyte." He expressed gratitude to those families and former NPA comrades who have united to support the government’s peace initiatives and called on other NPA members to follow suit and reunite with their families to live peacefully in their communities.

In a direct appeal to the remaining members of IC-LEVOX, Vestuir urged them to embrace peace before it is too late. "You have suffered too much under the deceptions of the Communist Terrorist Group. Your families and the future of your children are at stake. The government offers programs like the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program, the Local Social Integration Program, and the newly proclaimed amnesty program to help you transition to a peaceful life. Our efforts will continue until every last one of you has chosen peace," Vestuir concluded.

 

 