NPA yield to Army
troops in S. Leyte, reveals arms cache
By
802nd Infantry Brigade,
8ID PA
September 3, 2024
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – In a significant development in the ongoing efforts to
secure peace in Southern Leyte, another New People’s Army (NPA)
surrendered to government forces in Barangay Kahupian, Sogod,
Southern Leyte on September 2, 2024.
Joey Calinawan, known by his aliases Reden/Gerald, a full-time
member of Squad 1, Platoon 1, Island Committee-LEVOX (IC-LEVOX),
under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), turned
himself in to the 14th Infantry Battalion (14IB), which operates
under the 802nd Infantry Brigade (802IBde), Philippine Army.
Upon surrendering, Calinawan provided critical information regarding
the NPA's activities, including the location of two former hideouts
and an arms cache. Among the recovered items were a Colt Elisco 5.56
M16 rifle, a 9mm pistol, several magazines, ammunition, and
subversive materials, including books and a Communist Party of the
Philippines (CPP) flag.
Lieutenant Colonel Edgar A. Gabia, Commander of the 14IB, shed light
on the dynamics within the NPA ranks, particularly focusing on the
family ties of active and former NPA members. He mentioned that Omar
Pagalan Correa, alias Dos, who was previously disarmed by the group
due to suspicions of defection, is the son of Rocelo Pagalan Correa,
alias Rod, a long-standing member of Platoon 1. Omar's family has
deep roots in the NPA, with several members either still active or
having surrendered in recent years.
Gabia attributed the success of this surrender to the intensified
military operations, alongside ongoing efforts to engage with the
families and relatives of active NPA members. The cooperation of
local government units and the community played a crucial role, as
did the involvement of former NPA members who have since turned
their backs on the armed struggle.
A recently launched initiative, Project LEVOX, which stands for
"Living a life that Embraces peace and development through Values
and reconciliation that will Overcome fear and hatred and Xpand the
culture of peace to each one of us," was also instrumental in
Calinawan's decision to surrender. This project, comprising former
NPA members from IC-LEVOX, is designed to promote peace and
reconciliation, and has been a key factor in persuading other NPA
members to lay down their arms.
Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, Commander of the 802IBde,
emphasized the shifting tide against the NPA, noting that the
group's members are increasingly isolated and suffering from the
physical and emotional toll of their continued struggle.
"The NPA leadership cannot accept the reality that their members are
exhausted, hungry, and separated from their families. They are no
longer welcome in the communities, as the issues they exploited have
been addressed by local government and community efforts," Vestuir
said.
Vestuir praised the efforts of the troops in connecting with the
families of remaining NPA members through initiatives like "Friends
Rescued Engagement through the Families in Leyte" or "FReE Families
Leyte." He expressed gratitude to those families and former NPA
comrades who have united to support the government’s peace
initiatives and called on other NPA members to follow suit and
reunite with their families to live peacefully in their communities.
In a direct appeal to the remaining members of IC-LEVOX, Vestuir
urged them to embrace peace before it is too late. "You have
suffered too much under the deceptions of the Communist Terrorist
Group. Your families and the future of your children are at stake.
The government offers programs like the Enhanced Comprehensive Local
Integration Program, the Local Social Integration Program, and the
newly proclaimed amnesty program to help you transition to a
peaceful life. Our efforts will continue until every last one of you
has chosen peace," Vestuir concluded.