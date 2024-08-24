Buenos Aires IS gets
new two units one-storey, two-classroom buildings
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
August 24, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY – A
newly completed two units of one-storey, two-classroom building are
now being used by students of Buenos Aires Integrated School in the
Municipality of Pagsanghan said Samar First DEO.
The said school has a
total contract amount of P10.74 million in convergence with the
Department of Education under the Basic Education Facilities Fund FY
2023.
Every classroom in those
buildings has one (1) toilet. Moreover, every building also has
their own wash area, PWD ramp with guard rails as well as painting
of the structure. The four (4) classrooms will be used by
Kindergarten, Grades 2, 10 and 12 students.
The school started with
make-shift classrooms until the community requested to have an
integrated school. This came about because there are students in the
secondary level living in Barangay Buenos Aires and nearby barangays
who needs to travel to another municipality just to acquire a higher
level of education. Now, the school caters to 195 students from
Kindergarten to Grade 12 which needs more space and classrooms to
house these additional students.
The additional rooms will
provide conducive classroom environment and more space to
accommodate more students allowing those living therein and nearby
barangays to be interested to enroll and attain higher education.