Buenos Aires IS gets new two units one-storey, two-classroom buildings

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

August 24, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – A newly completed two units of one-storey, two-classroom building are now being used by students of Buenos Aires Integrated School in the Municipality of Pagsanghan said Samar First DEO.

The said school has a total contract amount of P10.74 million in convergence with the Department of Education under the Basic Education Facilities Fund FY 2023.

Every classroom in those buildings has one (1) toilet. Moreover, every building also has their own wash area, PWD ramp with guard rails as well as painting of the structure. The four (4) classrooms will be used by Kindergarten, Grades 2, 10 and 12 students.

The school started with make-shift classrooms until the community requested to have an integrated school. This came about because there are students in the secondary level living in Barangay Buenos Aires and nearby barangays who needs to travel to another municipality just to acquire a higher level of education. Now, the school caters to 195 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 which needs more space and classrooms to house these additional students.