News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

DAR works double time to expedite SPLIT implementation in Hilongos

CARD MRI launches Bente Productions to empower communities through film

Good governance and visioning

2 NPA top leaders surrender in Eastern Samar

EVRPC continues to diminish, Communist Terrorist Group leaders surrender in EV

Protection works built in La Paz CIS

Save the Children PH urges Senate to swiftly pass Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill

PhilSys and CRVS awareness forum for local civil registrars and staff held in Baybay City

 
 

 

 

Buenos Aires IS gets new two units one-storey, two-classroom buildings

Buenos Aires Integrated School

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
August 24, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – A newly completed two units of one-storey, two-classroom building are now being used by students of Buenos Aires Integrated School in the Municipality of Pagsanghan said Samar First DEO.

The said school has a total contract amount of P10.74 million in convergence with the Department of Education under the Basic Education Facilities Fund FY 2023.

Every classroom in those buildings has one (1) toilet. Moreover, every building also has their own wash area, PWD ramp with guard rails as well as painting of the structure. The four (4) classrooms will be used by Kindergarten, Grades 2, 10 and 12 students.

The school started with make-shift classrooms until the community requested to have an integrated school. This came about because there are students in the secondary level living in Barangay Buenos Aires and nearby barangays who needs to travel to another municipality just to acquire a higher level of education. Now, the school caters to 195 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 which needs more space and classrooms to house these additional students.

The additional rooms will provide conducive classroom environment and more space to accommodate more students allowing those living therein and nearby barangays to be interested to enroll and attain higher education.

 

 