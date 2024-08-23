DAR works double time to expedite SPLIT implementation in Hilongos



Personnel from the Municipal Agrarian Reform Office (MARO) of Hilongos holds dialogue with agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) prior to the conduct of subdivision survey under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project. (RANULFO ADVINCULA, DAR-Hilongos)

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

August 23, 2024

HILONGOS, Leyte – The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) works double time by conducting simultaneously subdivision survey and inspection of surveyed lots in this town to expedite the issuance of individual land titles to agrarian reform beneficiaries under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project.

On August 14 and 15, five survey teams were dispersed to this town. Three teams conducted subdivision surveys in 11 lots covered by collective certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs), while two teams inspected separate eight previously surveyed lots to check if monuments are properly in place.

Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer (MARPO) Ruben Rebato disclosed that the 11 lots that were subdivided have a combined area of 63 hectares situated in the upland barangays of Agutayan, Cacao and Hitupdan.

According to him, there are 55 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in these 11 lots awaiting for their individual land titles.

Meanwhile, the inspection of the eight previously surveyed lots with an aggregate area of 45 hectares turned out successful with complete monuments properly in place. These lots are situated in Barangays Agutayan, San Isidro, Sta. Margarita and Marangog. Survey documents will then be forwarded to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the approval of survey plans.

Rebato further disclosed that he shares the credit with MARPOs Connie Siegred Ulbata, Melchora Telin and Florida Amores in accomplishing these tasks.

He also acknowledged the support of the local government unit through Mayor Manuel Villahermosa for providing a vehicle in the hauling of the monuments to the above-mentioned villages which are more than 20 kilometers away from the town proper, and a living quarter for the surveyors.

SPLIT project subdivides landholdings covered by collective CLOAs issued under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) and replaces with individual electronically generated land titles to improve land tenure security and strengthen property rights of ARBs. This project is funded by the World Bank.