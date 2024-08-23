DAR works double time
to expedite SPLIT implementation in Hilongos
|
Personnel
from the Municipal Agrarian Reform Office (MARO) of Hilongos
holds dialogue with agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs)
prior to the conduct of subdivision survey under the Support
to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT)
project. (RANULFO ADVINCULA, DAR-Hilongos)
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
August 23, 2024
HILONGOS, Leyte –
The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) works double time by
conducting simultaneously subdivision survey and inspection of
surveyed lots in this town to expedite the issuance of individual
land titles to agrarian reform beneficiaries under the Support to
Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project.
On August 14 and 15, five
survey teams were dispersed to this town. Three teams conducted
subdivision surveys in 11 lots covered by collective certificates of
land ownership award (CLOAs), while two teams inspected separate
eight previously surveyed lots to check if monuments are properly in
place.
Municipal Agrarian Reform
Program Officer (MARPO) Ruben Rebato disclosed that the 11 lots that
were subdivided have a combined area of 63 hectares situated in the
upland barangays of Agutayan, Cacao and Hitupdan.
According to him, there
are 55 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in these 11 lots
awaiting for their individual land titles.
Meanwhile, the inspection
of the eight previously surveyed lots with an aggregate area of 45
hectares turned out successful with complete monuments properly in
place. These lots are situated in Barangays Agutayan, San Isidro,
Sta. Margarita and Marangog. Survey documents will then be forwarded
to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for
the approval of survey plans.
Rebato further disclosed
that he shares the credit with MARPOs Connie Siegred Ulbata,
Melchora Telin and Florida Amores in accomplishing these tasks.
He also acknowledged the
support of the local government unit through Mayor Manuel
Villahermosa for providing a vehicle in the hauling of the monuments
to the above-mentioned villages which are more than 20 kilometers
away from the town proper, and a living quarter for the surveyors.
SPLIT project subdivides
landholdings covered by collective CLOAs issued under the
Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) and replaces with
individual electronically generated land titles to improve land
tenure security and strengthen property rights of ARBs. This project
is funded by the World Bank.
Further, this contributes
to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC), a whole-of-nation
approach in addressing insurgency in the country.