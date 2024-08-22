CARD MRI launches Bente Productions to empower communities through film

By EDRIAN B. BANANIA

August 22, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – To strengthen its advocacy for social development, CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) has launched Bente Productions, a media production company dedicated to creating compelling stories and relevant information through films and series.

Established on July 19, 2024, Bente Productions aims to reach more communities, raise awareness, drive conversations, and influence public discourse about poverty eradication.

The company will produce high-quality content for its stakeholders while collaborating with local talents in the creative industry such as writers, directors, actors, and other emerging professionals in the microfinance community. Bente Productions will also serve as a training platform to enhance the community’s creativity and skills, offering access to a studio equipped with film production equipment.

Named after the historic “Bente” or twenty pesos that marked the inception of CARD in 1986, Bente Production embodies innovation and empowerment.

“From the beginning, my vision has always been to uplift and inspire Filipinos. Building a media production company was one of the best steps in this journey,” said CARD MRI Founder and Chair Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip. “Through Bente Productions, we aim to capture and share the rich stories of our microfinance clients and partner organizations, highlighting their resilience and creativity. I dream that these contents will not only entertain but also create a deeper understanding and appreciation of the diverse talents within our communities, creating a positive ripple effect in nation-building.”

Bente Productions is the spin-off of CARD MRI Publishing House’s program SineMaya: A Community Short Film Festival that celebrates local storytelling through filmmaking. Building on this success, Bente Production aims to provide a platform for talented individuals and communities to share their stories through films.

Bente Productions is now working on a full-length feature film titled "I Remember You," which is set to premiere in cinemas this September. This film promises to captivate audiences with its heartfelt narrative and showcase the exceptional talent within the microfinance community.