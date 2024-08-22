CARD MRI launches Bente
Productions to empower communities through film
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
August 22, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY – To
strengthen its advocacy for social development, CARD Mutually
Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) has launched Bente Productions,
a media production company dedicated to creating compelling stories
and relevant information through films and series.
Established
on July 19, 2024, Bente Productions aims to reach more communities,
raise awareness, drive conversations, and influence public discourse
about poverty eradication.
The company will produce
high-quality content for its stakeholders while collaborating with
local talents in the creative industry such as writers, directors,
actors, and other emerging professionals in the microfinance
community. Bente Productions will also serve as a training platform
to enhance the community’s creativity and skills, offering access to
a studio equipped with film production equipment.
Named after the historic
“Bente” or twenty pesos that marked the inception of CARD in 1986,
Bente Production embodies innovation and empowerment.
“From the beginning, my
vision has always been to uplift and inspire Filipinos. Building a
media production company was one of the best steps in this journey,”
said CARD MRI Founder and Chair Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip.
“Through Bente Productions, we aim to capture and share the rich
stories of our microfinance clients and partner organizations,
highlighting their resilience and creativity. I dream that these
contents will not only entertain but also create a deeper
understanding and appreciation of the diverse talents within our
communities, creating a positive ripple effect in nation-building.”
Bente Productions is the
spin-off of CARD MRI Publishing House’s program SineMaya: A
Community Short Film Festival that celebrates local storytelling
through filmmaking. Building on this success, Bente Production aims
to provide a platform for talented individuals and communities to
share their stories through films.
Bente Productions is now
working on a full-length feature film titled "I Remember You," which
is set to premiere in cinemas this September. This film promises to
captivate audiences with its heartfelt narrative and showcase the
exceptional talent within the microfinance community.
Additionally, the media
company is accepting film proposals for the SineMaya 2024 edition,
which welcomes participation from social development organizations
in East and Southeast Asia. "We believe in the power of storytelling
to inspire change and support communities," said Bente Productions
President Marilyn Manila. "Our goal is to showcase diverse talents
and create films that connect with audiences worldwide.