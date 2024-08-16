Children’s art
highlights climate crisis for World Humanitarian Day
By
Save the Children PH
August 16, 2024
QUEZON CITY – In
celebration of World Humanitarian Day 2024, Save the Children
Philippines is launching an art exhibition that creatively
spotlights the impacts of climate change from the perspective and
voices of children from August 14 to 20, 2024 at B Hotel, Quezon
City.
“This exhibition is a
powerful testament to the resilience of children in the face of
climate crisis,” said Faisah Ali, Save the Children Philippines’
Humanitarian Manager. “Their artworks serve as a call to action for
stronger climate resilience measures and the prioritization of
children's needs in humanitarian responses.”
The event underscores the
importance of climate and disaster resilience, especially among
children who are most vulnerable and affected by emergencies.
Republic Act 10821 or the
Children’s Emergency Relief and Protection Act, mandates the
creation and implementation of the Comprehensive Emergency Program
for Children (CEPC) to safeguard the rights and well-being of
children, including pregnant and lactating mothers, before, during,
and after emergencies. Despite the law being in place for several
years, many local government units have yet to fully adopt and
operationalize their respective CEPCs.
“Children are the most
vulnerable during disasters. They face increased risks of physical
harm, emotional distress, and exploitation. We call on the LGUs to
adopt and implement the CEPC as a crucial tool to protect children
and ensure their immediate needs are met while also building their
resilience for future emergencies,” said George Oliver De La Rama,
Director of Advocacy, Campaigns, Communications, and Media of Save
the Children Philippines.
Alexa, 17, a child rights
advocate, shared: "Priority should be given to children who are most
in need, especially during times of emergencies. I worry about what
will happen to children with disabilities, those who are homeless,
and those living on the streets.
Government responses
should be long-term, and most importantly should include children in
the planning process since we are the most affected by disasters. We
should be considered as potential part of the solution. When we are
empowered and know what to do before, during, and after a disaster,
we feel more assured that we will be safe."
Save the Children
Philippines also recognizes the vital role of the private sector in
supporting and amplifying humanitarian initiatives. The partnership
with B Hotel, Quezon City, exemplifies how businesses can make
meaningful impact by providing resources and platforms that elevate
key children’s issues and amplify children’s voices. This
collaboration is a testament to the power of collective action in
driving awareness and fostering meaningful change.
As we commemorate World
Humanitarian Day, Save the Children Philippines invites everyone to
delve deeper into the stories and experiences that shape our
humanitarian efforts. We encourage the public to visit the exhibit,
engage with the powerful narratives of these young artists from
Visayas, and explore various ways to be more involved in our mission
to create a safer, fairer, and better world for and with children.