Children’s art highlights climate crisis for World Humanitarian Day

By Save the Children PH

August 16, 2024

QUEZON CITY – In celebration of World Humanitarian Day 2024, Save the Children Philippines is launching an art exhibition that creatively spotlights the impacts of climate change from the perspective and voices of children from August 14 to 20, 2024 at B Hotel, Quezon City.

“This exhibition is a powerful testament to the resilience of children in the face of climate crisis,” said Faisah Ali, Save the Children Philippines’ Humanitarian Manager. “Their artworks serve as a call to action for stronger climate resilience measures and the prioritization of children's needs in humanitarian responses.”

The event underscores the importance of climate and disaster resilience, especially among children who are most vulnerable and affected by emergencies.

Republic Act 10821 or the Children’s Emergency Relief and Protection Act, mandates the creation and implementation of the Comprehensive Emergency Program for Children (CEPC) to safeguard the rights and well-being of children, including pregnant and lactating mothers, before, during, and after emergencies. Despite the law being in place for several years, many local government units have yet to fully adopt and operationalize their respective CEPCs.

“Children are the most vulnerable during disasters. They face increased risks of physical harm, emotional distress, and exploitation. We call on the LGUs to adopt and implement the CEPC as a crucial tool to protect children and ensure their immediate needs are met while also building their resilience for future emergencies,” said George Oliver De La Rama, Director of Advocacy, Campaigns, Communications, and Media of Save the Children Philippines.

Alexa, 17, a child rights advocate, shared: "Priority should be given to children who are most in need, especially during times of emergencies. I worry about what will happen to children with disabilities, those who are homeless, and those living on the streets.

Government responses should be long-term, and most importantly should include children in the planning process since we are the most affected by disasters. We should be considered as potential part of the solution. When we are empowered and know what to do before, during, and after a disaster, we feel more assured that we will be safe."

Save the Children Philippines also recognizes the vital role of the private sector in supporting and amplifying humanitarian initiatives. The partnership with B Hotel, Quezon City, exemplifies how businesses can make meaningful impact by providing resources and platforms that elevate key children’s issues and amplify children’s voices. This collaboration is a testament to the power of collective action in driving awareness and fostering meaningful change.