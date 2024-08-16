Mini-Agraryo Trade Fair
registers P241K in total sales
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
August 16, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – In
four days, the mini-agraryo trade fair, held last week at the
regional office of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in this
city, registered P241,110.00 in total sales.
On Tuesday, August 6 this
year, Atty. Robert Anthony Yu, DAR Eastern Visayas Regional
Director, formally opened the said mini-trade fair showcasing
products of agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) from
all over the region, which ran until August 9.
Various products ranging
from fresh fruits, vegetables, and eggs, to processed foods and
handicrafts were available during the entire duration.
The booth of the Province
of Leyte registered with the highest sales at P73,648.00, followed
by the booth of the Province of Western Samar with total sales of
P43,322.00.
Northern Samar, Eastern
Samar, Southern Leyte and Biliran registered total sales of
P36,210.00, P33,075.00, P30,970.00 and P23,885.00, respectively.
According to Ronelo Jose
Zamora, chief of the Program Beneficiaries Development Division,
among the salable products during the said trade fair include fruits
and vegetables, root crops, eggs, banana and camote chips, bokarilyo,
igot wine, chicharukog, coffee and chocolate, pili products,
labtingaw, suman taro chips and calamansi juice.
The mini-agraryo trade
fair was among the main activities of the 36th anniversary
celebration of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) in
the region to help ARBOs and agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs)
promote their products.
Aside from farming, DAR
officials encourage ARBs and ARBOs to engage in livelihood
activities and become entrepreneurs to have additional source of
income.
At the moment, 361 ARBOs
out of the 757 DAR-assisted ARBOs regionwide are already managing
profitable enterprises.
Nine ARBOs were issued
with a License to Operate (LTO), while four ARBO products were
issued with Certificate of Product Registration (CPR), both from the
Food and Drug Administration (FDA), giving them opportunity to
penetrate a wider market.