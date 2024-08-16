News article
CARD, Inc. and ASKI Skills and Knowledge Institute, Inc. forge new scholarship partnership

From left to right: CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo Dequito, CMDI President Dr. Edzel Ramos, CARD, Inc. Executive Director Vicente P. Briones Jr., ASKI Skills and Knowledge Institute, Inc. Executive Director Mary Jane Macapagal, and ASKI Microfinance Cluster Manager Dexter Ong.

By MARY ROSE JAVIER
August 16, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – Marking a significant step towards providing further educational support for young students of local communities, CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) and ALALAY SA KAUNLARAN Inc. Skills and Knowledge Institute, Inc. (ASKI-SKI) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for a new scholarship partnership on August 2, 2024, held at CMDI Bay in Laguna.

CARD, Inc. Executive Director Vicente P. Briones Jr. said, “Such scholarship is significant for our young students because it is a step to reaching their dreams. We continue to see that education is the key to combat poverty, so we give our youth the opportunity for quality education, change their lives, and rise above poverty.”

Briones also emphasized that the institution continues to develop partnerships with other organizations such as ASKI as part of our continued advocacy to eradicate poverty.

The collaboration aims to provide quality education and scholarships to 50 selected senior high school students from Talavera and nearby towns in Nueva Ecija.

The MOA commits to fund P1 million, translating to P20,000 per student for over two years. This initiative will benefit children of clients from CARD, Inc., and ASKI, as well as members of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI).

Moreover, CARD, Inc. will send these selected students to the CARD-MRI Development Institute, Inc. (CMDI) campuses in Bay, Laguna, Tagum City, Davao del Norte, and Buenavista, Agusan del Norte to offer scholarship and educational opportunities.

CARD, Inc. and ASKI Skills and Knowledge Institute’s partnership underscores both organizations' dedication to promoting educational advancement in local communities and supporting the country’s next generation of leaders.

 

 