CARD, Inc. and ASKI
Skills and Knowledge Institute, Inc. forge new scholarship
partnership
|
From
left to right: CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo Dequito,
CMDI President Dr. Edzel Ramos, CARD, Inc. Executive
Director Vicente P. Briones Jr., ASKI Skills and Knowledge
Institute, Inc. Executive Director Mary Jane Macapagal, and
ASKI Microfinance Cluster Manager Dexter Ong.
By
MARY ROSE JAVIER
August 16, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY – Marking a significant step towards providing
further educational support for young students of local communities,
CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) and ALALAY SA KAUNLARAN Inc. Skills
and Knowledge Institute, Inc. (ASKI-SKI) signed a Memorandum of
Agreement (MOA) for a new scholarship partnership on August 2, 2024,
held at CMDI Bay in Laguna.
CARD, Inc. Executive Director Vicente P. Briones Jr. said, “Such
scholarship is significant for our young students because it is a
step to reaching their dreams. We continue to see that education is
the key to combat poverty, so we give our youth the opportunity for
quality education, change their lives, and rise above poverty.”
Briones also emphasized that the institution continues to develop
partnerships with other organizations such as ASKI as part of our
continued advocacy to eradicate poverty.
The collaboration aims to provide quality education and scholarships
to 50 selected senior high school students from Talavera and nearby
towns in Nueva Ecija.
The MOA commits to fund P1 million, translating to P20,000 per
student for over two years. This initiative will benefit children of
clients from CARD, Inc., and ASKI, as well as members of CARD
Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI).
Moreover, CARD, Inc. will send these selected students to the CARD-MRI
Development Institute, Inc. (CMDI) campuses in Bay, Laguna, Tagum
City, Davao del Norte, and Buenavista, Agusan del Norte to offer
scholarship and educational opportunities.
CARD, Inc. and ASKI Skills and Knowledge Institute’s partnership
underscores both organizations' dedication to promoting educational
advancement in local communities and supporting the country’s next
generation of leaders.