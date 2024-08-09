IWPG unveils 3rd Peace
Monument in the Philippines
Press Release
August 9, 2024
MANILA – The 3rd
Peace Monument of International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG) was
unveiled on August 1, 2024 during the 76th Araw ng Kapalong at the
Green Paradise Park in Kapalong, Davao del Norte, Philippines. In
attendance were 250 peace and women advocates including the
Municipal Mayor of Kapalong, Maria Theresa Timbol, and IWPG
Secretary General, Na Hyeong Jeon.
The peace monument was
established to commemorate the Mindanao Peace Agreement mediated on
January 24, 2014 by international peace organization Heavenly
Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL). The first IWPG
Peace Monument was established in Davao de Oro, and the second in
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
Mayor Timbol expressed her
full support and commitment to establish the monument in their
municipality, upon meeting IWPG Chairwoman Hyun Sook Yoon at the
2023 International Women’s Peace Conference in South Korea.
Mayor Timbol said, “The
IWPG Peace Monument is a reminder to all people, especially women
around Kapalong, that peace can be achieved. Just start peace within
yourselves, then you can spread it inside your family, and
eventually it will spread all over the community. Work as one with
peace.”
Green Paradise in Kapalong
was once a symbol of crime, violence, and conflict. IWPG’s 3rd Peace
Monument established in this location is anticipated to create a
wind of peace that will spread a culture of peace all around the
world.
Ms. Jeon said, “I hope
this monument becomes the landmark of Kapalong, so that all the
visitors can overcome their own disputes and realize the value of
peace. I hope all Filipino women understand their value and practice
peace, so that the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW)
is established as an international law.”
The DPCW is a document
with 10 articles and 38 clauses that outlines the principles and
tools necessary to prevent and resolve conflicts, and cultivate a
peaceful global society. It was drafted by international legal
specialists from 15 countries, to be endorsed to the United Nations.
The Municipality of Kapalong joined the DPCW Signature Campaign and
gathered thousands of signatures from their constituents and from
nearby municipalities before the pandemic, according to Mayor Timbol.
After the unveiling
ceremony, the IWPG delegation conducted various other peace
activities, including hosting Peace Lecturer Training Education (PLTE)
orientation sessions in Davao and Cavite, an art competition and
donation drive for children and mothers in Silang, Cavite on August
3.