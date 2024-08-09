IWPG unveils 3rd Peace Monument in the Philippines

Press Release

August 9, 2024

MANILA – The 3rd Peace Monument of International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG) was unveiled on August 1, 2024 during the 76th Araw ng Kapalong at the Green Paradise Park in Kapalong, Davao del Norte, Philippines. In attendance were 250 peace and women advocates including the Municipal Mayor of Kapalong, Maria Theresa Timbol, and IWPG Secretary General, Na Hyeong Jeon.

The peace monument was established to commemorate the Mindanao Peace Agreement mediated on January 24, 2014 by international peace organization Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL). The first IWPG Peace Monument was established in Davao de Oro, and the second in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Mayor Timbol expressed her full support and commitment to establish the monument in their municipality, upon meeting IWPG Chairwoman Hyun Sook Yoon at the 2023 International Women’s Peace Conference in South Korea.

Mayor Timbol said, “The IWPG Peace Monument is a reminder to all people, especially women around Kapalong, that peace can be achieved. Just start peace within yourselves, then you can spread it inside your family, and eventually it will spread all over the community. Work as one with peace.”

Green Paradise in Kapalong was once a symbol of crime, violence, and conflict. IWPG’s 3rd Peace Monument established in this location is anticipated to create a wind of peace that will spread a culture of peace all around the world.

Ms. Jeon said, “I hope this monument becomes the landmark of Kapalong, so that all the visitors can overcome their own disputes and realize the value of peace. I hope all Filipino women understand their value and practice peace, so that the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) is established as an international law.”

The DPCW is a document with 10 articles and 38 clauses that outlines the principles and tools necessary to prevent and resolve conflicts, and cultivate a peaceful global society. It was drafted by international legal specialists from 15 countries, to be endorsed to the United Nations. The Municipality of Kapalong joined the DPCW Signature Campaign and gathered thousands of signatures from their constituents and from nearby municipalities before the pandemic, according to Mayor Timbol.