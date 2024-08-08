DAR-funded irrigation
project in Lawaan completed
|
The
National Irrigation Administration (NIA) turns over to the
Taguite Irrigators Association, Inc. the rehabilitated
communal irrigation system in Barangay Taguite, Lawaan,
Eastern Samar. This P6-million worth irrigation project is
funded by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
August 8, 2024
LAWAAN, Eastern Samar
– Rice farmers here may not be able to determine yet whether their
harvest will increase now that the rehabilitation of the communal
irrigation system in Barangay Taguite is completed, but one thing is
certain, they can now plant rice twice a year.
Edgardo Gabornes,
president of the Taguite Irrigators Association, Inc., shared that
they used to plant rice once a year only for they are just dependent
on rain alone. But with the completion of the irrigation project,
Gabornes added, water will now continuously flow into their rice
fields all year round giving them opportunity to plant rice even on
dry season.
On Friday, July 26 this
year, Engr. Rizalina Gallarde, Acting-Irrigation Management Office
Manager for Eastern-Western Samar Irrigation Management Office,
turned over the completed project to the Taguite Irrigators
Association, Inc. for the latter’s maintenance.
Gallarde disclosed that
the said project, implemented by her office in two phases with a
total project cost of P6-million, was funded under the Agrarian
Reform Fund (ARF) provided by the Department of Agrarian Reform
(DAR).
Celso Cidro, chief of the
Program Beneficiaries Development Division (PBDD) of DAR Eastern
Samar Provincial Office, said that intervention for irrigation is
among the priority agenda of Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado
Estrella III, which explains why this project was realized. Cidro
represented Atty. Robert Anthony Yu, DAR Eastern Visayas Regional
Director, during the said occasion.
Meanwhile, Engr. Benjie
Guarino shared that the project included the construction of more
than 200 meters of concrete main canal, 30 meters of flume, carabao
crossing and turnout during the first phase, while construction of
additional 228 meters of concrete main canal, 204 meters of lateral
canal, turnout, head gate and carabao crossing during the second
phase, which can now supply water, sourced out from the Taguite
River, to approximately 30 hectares of rice fields.
In his acceptance message,
Gabornes also expressed his gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos
Jr. and Estrella for the realization of this project, which will be
benefited by the 50 members of the Taguite Irrigators Association,
Inc. where 38 of them are agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).
Aside from the continuous
water supply, the said project will likewise serve as flood control
during heavy rains, Gabornes emphasized.