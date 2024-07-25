Another high-ranking
NPA leader killed in Eastern Samar clash
By
802nd Infantry
Brigade, 8ID PA
July 25, 2024
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City
– A top leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) died in a clash
between government forces and rebels in the hinterlands of Barangay
Osmeña, General MacArthur, Eastern Samar on Thursday.
The 78th Infantry
Battalion (78IB) under the operational control of 802nd Infantry
Brigade (802IBde) identified the slain rebel as Joel Guarino alias
Duran, the Squad Leader of Squad 2 of the recently dismantled Apoy
Platoon.
The 78IB commander
Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Bugaoan said that more or less seven
members of NPA were involved in a firefight early Thursday morning
while his troops were conducting development and security operations
in the upland village of General MacArthur. The duel lasted for
about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, there was no report of injured
personnel from the military.
Bugaoan added that
soldiers were also able to recover several war paraphernalia from
the enemy including one caliber .45 pistol, one homemade grenade,
various war matériels, and other subversive documents with high
intelligence value.
Bugaoan attributed the
successful operation to the collective effort of the community and
the government to finally end the local communist armed conflict.
“The people tipped off the presence of these NPAs that is why our
soldiers were able to track their movement but they were fired upon
when the rebels saw the incoming troops,” Bugaoan said.
Brigadier General Noel
Vestuir, the Brigade Commander of 802IBde, commended the troops for
tracking the remnants of the recently dismantled Apoy platoon while
stating the significance of this successful operation.
“The neutralization of
Guarino left the remnants of the newly dismantled Apoy Platoon
leaderless and without direction. Now, they have become just roving
band of bandits, hiding in the mountains to survive,” Vestuir said.
Vestuir added that this is
another breakthrough towards the Brigade’s campaign in winning the
peace in the province of Eastern Samar as he call for the remaining
members to give up the armed struggle now that their leader is gone.
“I reiterate my call to the remaining NPAs in the islands of Samar
and Leyte to peacefully abandon the armed struggle. The communities
no longer support and welcome you. Do not wait to experience the
same fate as what happened to your comrade today. The path of peace
is ready to embrace you,” Vestuir ended.