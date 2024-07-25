Another high-ranking NPA leader killed in Eastern Samar clash

News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
NPA leader Joel Guarino

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA
July 25, 2024

CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – A top leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) died in a clash between government forces and rebels in the hinterlands of Barangay Osmeña, General MacArthur, Eastern Samar on Thursday.

The 78th Infantry Battalion (78IB) under the operational control of 802nd Infantry Brigade (802IBde) identified the slain rebel as Joel Guarino alias Duran, the Squad Leader of Squad 2 of the recently dismantled Apoy Platoon.

The 78IB commander Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Bugaoan said that more or less seven members of NPA were involved in a firefight early Thursday morning while his troops were conducting development and security operations in the upland village of General MacArthur. The duel lasted for about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, there was no report of injured personnel from the military.

Bugaoan added that soldiers were also able to recover several war paraphernalia from the enemy including one caliber .45 pistol, one homemade grenade, various war matériels, and other subversive documents with high intelligence value.

Bugaoan attributed the successful operation to the collective effort of the community and the government to finally end the local communist armed conflict. “The people tipped off the presence of these NPAs that is why our soldiers were able to track their movement but they were fired upon when the rebels saw the incoming troops,” Bugaoan said.

Brigadier General Noel Vestuir, the Brigade Commander of 802IBde, commended the troops for tracking the remnants of the recently dismantled Apoy platoon while stating the significance of this successful operation.

“The neutralization of Guarino left the remnants of the newly dismantled Apoy Platoon leaderless and without direction. Now, they have become just roving band of bandits, hiding in the mountains to survive,” Vestuir said.

Vestuir added that this is another breakthrough towards the Brigade’s campaign in winning the peace in the province of Eastern Samar as he call for the remaining members to give up the armed struggle now that their leader is gone. “I reiterate my call to the remaining NPAs in the islands of Samar and Leyte to peacefully abandon the armed struggle. The communities no longer support and welcome you. Do not wait to experience the same fate as what happened to your comrade today. The path of peace is ready to embrace you,” Vestuir ended.

 

 