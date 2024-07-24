The monster of wokeness
By
LANCE PATRICK C. ENAD,
lancivspatricivs@gmail.com
July 24, 2024
Last July 22, 2024,
Cebuano speaking social media blew up with denouncements of how an
entitled man dressed as a woman publicly embarrassed a waiter and
made the waiter stand for two hours just because the waiter referred
to the transvestite, Mr. Jude Bacalso, as "Sir." Of course, people
were quick to jump into the bandwagon of condemnation -and rightly
so. What many don't realize however is that such brazen entitlement
is a logical consequence of either tolerating or supporting
wokeness.
Wokeness is the popular
term for Adaptive Marxism. Marxism in its original form simplified
reality into economic class struggle: the class struggle between the
oppressor, the bourgeoisie and the oppressed, the proletariat.
Adaptive Marxism, however, without economic paradigms, shifts the
class struggle into whatever it has. For example, third wave
feminism (first wave feminism which simply advocated for equality is
acceptable) holds that all of reality is a gender class struggle
between the oppressor (men/patriarchy) and the oppressed (women).
And so, if there are any problems in the world it is because of
being oppressed by men and if there is going to be any solution, it
is going to be the domination by women. Another version of Adaptive
Marxism is Critical Race Theory (eg, Black Lives Matter movement).
For Critical Race Theory, all of reality is basically a class
struggle between the oppressor -white people- and the oppressed
-colored people.
The LGBTQ+ ideology and
transgenderism is a category of Adaptive Marxism or Wokeness.
Reality, therefore, is the struggle between the oppressor
(homophobes and transphobes -which is anybody who disagrees with
this ideology) and the oppressed (Homosexuals and/or Transgenders).
This is why, in order to be liberated, those who profess this LGBTQ+/
Transgenderist ideologies hold that they need to assert themselves.
So now, as in countries like Canada, the US, and the west in
general, there are legislation which allows transgenders to legally
change their biological sex, there are laws that criminalize
refusing to use their preferred pronouns and identified genders. In
short, institutionalized madness.
In the Philippines, this
is basically pushed forward by things like SOGIE bill, the public
celebration of pride month in schools and establishments, and by a
general toleration by people, and by support by mainstream media.
Heck even newsrooms reporting on the debacle are even using “her” to
the transvestite man.
This is why people like
that transvestite have the nerve to publicly embarrass a waiter for
'misgendering' him by calling him sir. He has the nerve to commit
such brazen profanity because he believes he is in the right because
of his transgenderist LGBTQ ideology being tolerated by society,
being supported by Media, and not being opposed by voices that
should. Politicians who want to be voted for do things to make
themselves relevant to by fostering this ideology by sponsoring
pride month celebrations, etc. People who should be speaking out
against this like the clergy, are not doing so.
Anyone with common sense
can see that just because a man had a surgery to make himself like a
woman, does not make him a real woman. Anyone with a common sense
can see that this ideology is a distortion of reality -which is what
you get from an anti-metaphysical philosophy.
In short, people shouldn't
be shocked.
People who have tolerated
Transgenderism and LGBTQ should not be surprised at this. They have
fed this monster by their tolerance and they should not be surprised
how big it has grown.
We have been fed with
Wokeness by main stream media, by ideologues, in small quantities
until we no longer find wokeness repulsive. People need to wake up -
you can say this is the real wokeness, lol. People need to realize
that wokeness is poison. Wokeness is anti-christian. Wokeness is
Satanic.
Do not tolerate sodomy. Do
not tolerate any form of Adaptive Marxism. Do not support
establishments that support LGBTQ ideology. Oppose degeneracy. Fight
against the poison of wokeness. Fight against any ideology that
tries to nullify the laws of God. Fight for the social kingship of
Christ. Ave Christus Rex.