The monster of wokeness

By LANCE PATRICK C. ENAD , lancivspatricivs@gmail.com

July 24, 2024

Last July 22, 2024, Cebuano speaking social media blew up with denouncements of how an entitled man dressed as a woman publicly embarrassed a waiter and made the waiter stand for two hours just because the waiter referred to the transvestite, Mr. Jude Bacalso, as "Sir." Of course, people were quick to jump into the bandwagon of condemnation -and rightly so. What many don't realize however is that such brazen entitlement is a logical consequence of either tolerating or supporting wokeness.

Wokeness is the popular term for Adaptive Marxism. Marxism in its original form simplified reality into economic class struggle: the class struggle between the oppressor, the bourgeoisie and the oppressed, the proletariat. Adaptive Marxism, however, without economic paradigms, shifts the class struggle into whatever it has. For example, third wave feminism (first wave feminism which simply advocated for equality is acceptable) holds that all of reality is a gender class struggle between the oppressor (men/patriarchy) and the oppressed (women). And so, if there are any problems in the world it is because of being oppressed by men and if there is going to be any solution, it is going to be the domination by women. Another version of Adaptive Marxism is Critical Race Theory (eg, Black Lives Matter movement). For Critical Race Theory, all of reality is basically a class struggle between the oppressor -white people- and the oppressed -colored people.

The LGBTQ+ ideology and transgenderism is a category of Adaptive Marxism or Wokeness. Reality, therefore, is the struggle between the oppressor (homophobes and transphobes -which is anybody who disagrees with this ideology) and the oppressed (Homosexuals and/or Transgenders). This is why, in order to be liberated, those who profess this LGBTQ+/ Transgenderist ideologies hold that they need to assert themselves. So now, as in countries like Canada, the US, and the west in general, there are legislation which allows transgenders to legally change their biological sex, there are laws that criminalize refusing to use their preferred pronouns and identified genders. In short, institutionalized madness.

In the Philippines, this is basically pushed forward by things like SOGIE bill, the public celebration of pride month in schools and establishments, and by a general toleration by people, and by support by mainstream media. Heck even newsrooms reporting on the debacle are even using “her” to the transvestite man.

This is why people like that transvestite have the nerve to publicly embarrass a waiter for 'misgendering' him by calling him sir. He has the nerve to commit such brazen profanity because he believes he is in the right because of his transgenderist LGBTQ ideology being tolerated by society, being supported by Media, and not being opposed by voices that should. Politicians who want to be voted for do things to make themselves relevant to by fostering this ideology by sponsoring pride month celebrations, etc. People who should be speaking out against this like the clergy, are not doing so.

Anyone with common sense can see that just because a man had a surgery to make himself like a woman, does not make him a real woman. Anyone with a common sense can see that this ideology is a distortion of reality -which is what you get from an anti-metaphysical philosophy.

In short, people shouldn't be shocked.

People who have tolerated Transgenderism and LGBTQ should not be surprised at this. They have fed this monster by their tolerance and they should not be surprised how big it has grown.

We have been fed with Wokeness by main stream media, by ideologues, in small quantities until we no longer find wokeness repulsive. People need to wake up - you can say this is the real wokeness, lol. People need to realize that wokeness is poison. Wokeness is anti-christian. Wokeness is Satanic.