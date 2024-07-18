PhilHealth's diverted excess funds: Proof of PhilHealth inefficiency, highlights need for genuine Universal Health Care – GABRIELA

Press Release

July 18, 2024

MANILA – The national women's alliance GABRIELA slams the recent Department of Finance (DOF) circular ordering the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to transfer P89.9 billion in unused funds to the national treasury. This move is seen as a blatant attack on the Filipino people's right to health and a clear violation of the Universal Healthcare Act.

"This fund transfer is not just a simple reshuffling of resources. It is a deliberate attempt to further weaken our already struggling public healthcare system and divert crucial funds away from their intended purpose – the health and well-being of the Filipino people," said Clarice Palce, GABRIELA Secretary-General.

Palce highlighted the irony of the situation, stating, "While PhilHealth claims to have excess funds, millions of Filipinos continue to struggle with exorbitant out-of-pocket medical expenses and inadequate healthcare coverage. This glaring contradiction exposes the fundamental flaws in our current healthcare system."

GABRIELA reasserts its long-standing call for a fundamental restructuring of the country's healthcare system. "Instead of funneling public funds through the inefficient and corruption-prone PhilHealth, we demand that these resources be directly allocated to public hospitals and health facilities," Palce emphasized.

The alliance points out that the privatization of healthcare has had devastating consequences, particularly for Filipino women who bear the brunt of health-related responsibilities in their families. "From the lack of accessible maternal healthcare to the insufficient screening for women-specific health issues like breast and cervical cancer, the current system has consistently failed to protect women's health," Palce added.