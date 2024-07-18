PhilHealth's diverted
excess funds: Proof of PhilHealth inefficiency, highlights need for
genuine Universal Health Care – GABRIELA
Press Release
July 18, 2024
MANILA – The
national women's alliance GABRIELA slams the recent Department of
Finance (DOF) circular ordering the Philippine Health Insurance
Corporation (PhilHealth) to transfer P89.9 billion in unused funds
to the national treasury. This move is seen as a blatant attack on
the Filipino people's right to health and a clear violation of the
Universal Healthcare Act.
"This fund transfer is not
just a simple reshuffling of resources. It is a deliberate attempt
to further weaken our already struggling public healthcare system
and divert crucial funds away from their intended purpose – the
health and well-being of the Filipino people," said Clarice Palce,
GABRIELA Secretary-General.
Palce highlighted the
irony of the situation, stating, "While PhilHealth claims to have
excess funds, millions of Filipinos continue to struggle with
exorbitant out-of-pocket medical expenses and inadequate healthcare
coverage. This glaring contradiction exposes the fundamental flaws
in our current healthcare system."
GABRIELA reasserts its
long-standing call for a fundamental restructuring of the country's
healthcare system. "Instead of funneling public funds through the
inefficient and corruption-prone PhilHealth, we demand that these
resources be directly allocated to public hospitals and health
facilities," Palce emphasized.
The alliance points out
that the privatization of healthcare has had devastating
consequences, particularly for Filipino women who bear the brunt of
health-related responsibilities in their families. "From the lack of
accessible maternal healthcare to the insufficient screening for
women-specific health issues like breast and cervical cancer, the
current system has consistently failed to protect women's health,"
Palce added.
GABRIELA calls on all
Filipinos to unite and demand a genuine healthcare system. "We must
resist these attempts to further privatize and profit from our
health. The people's right to health should never be compromised for
bureaucratic or profit-driven interests," Palce concluded.