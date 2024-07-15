From roots to triumphs
Virginia
A. Orollo, an entrepreneur and CARD client from Leyte, has
proven that anyone can turn a business from humble
beginnings into entrepreneurial success.
By
EDRIAN BANANIA
July 15, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY –
Virginia A. Orollo, a 50-year-old mother of 13 from Lourdes,
Pastrana, Leyte, shows how hard work and dedication can turn dreams
into reality. Her life is a true example of perseverance and
determination.
Growing up in a simple
family, Virginia learned the importance of hard work early on. Her
family's primary source of income came from selling local
vegetables, root crops like cassava, and homemade Filipino
delicacies. These humble beginnings taught her the values of
perseverance and dedication, which she carried into her own family
life and business ventures.
Virginia inherited the
skills to make binagol, a popular delicacy from Leyte made from root
crops like cassava and taro. Since the 1980s, she has mastered this
craft, which has become her main way of supporting her family.
"Making binagol requires
patience, effort, and time, just like achieving our dreams,"
Virginia shared.
Virginia and her family
faced numerous challenges, including a lack of raw materials,
shortages in business capital, difficulties in product distribution,
and building a business trademark in the community. Despite these
obstacles, she overcame them all with confidence and perseverance.
As the business grew, so
did the capital needs. In 2016, she met CARD, Inc., (A Microfinance
NGO), and took out her first small loan of P3,000, which later
increased to P15,000. She invested this money in her business.
"My journey as an
entrepreneur has been like a roller coaster. Many ups and downs
tested my patience and determination. But, with the support of my
family and help from CARD, I kept going and never gave up," Virginia
reflected.
During the COVID-19
pandemic, Virginia, her husband, and her two children continued
producing binagol, ensuring a steady income despite the crisis. "No
matter how many storms like Yolanda and pandemics come into our
lives, we will remain resilient and faithful to God," she said.
Their determination and
patience paid off. Their product, now officially named "Virginia",
is registered and approved by the Department of Trade and Industry.
From struggling to find
suppliers, Virginia now has loyal suppliers of raw materials, and
her binagol is showcased in one of the pasalubong centers in
Carigara, Leyte, significantly increasing their customer reach.
The price of Virginia
Binagol is P50.00 per piece and is delivered in bulk to customers
three to four times a week.
"To those who want to
start a business, it's crucial to focus on maintaining the quality
of your products and services. This is how you stay present in the
business world," Virginia concluded.
Looking to the future,
Virginia hopes to pass her skills on to her grandchildren and future
generations. She believes that instilling these values and skills in
the younger generation will keep their family legacy alive and
empower them to face life's challenges with patience and
determination.
Virginia's journey shows
the importance of perseverance, dedication, and the unwavering
support of family and community in achieving one's dreams. Her
success story of turning root crop products into a thriving business
will inspire others to pursue their passions and positively impact
their lives.