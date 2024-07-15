From roots to triumphs



Virginia A. Orollo, an entrepreneur and CARD client from Leyte, has proven that anyone can turn a business from humble beginnings into entrepreneurial success.

By EDRIAN BANANIA

July 15, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – Virginia A. Orollo, a 50-year-old mother of 13 from Lourdes, Pastrana, Leyte, shows how hard work and dedication can turn dreams into reality. Her life is a true example of perseverance and determination.

Growing up in a simple family, Virginia learned the importance of hard work early on. Her family's primary source of income came from selling local vegetables, root crops like cassava, and homemade Filipino delicacies. These humble beginnings taught her the values of perseverance and dedication, which she carried into her own family life and business ventures.

Virginia inherited the skills to make binagol, a popular delicacy from Leyte made from root crops like cassava and taro. Since the 1980s, she has mastered this craft, which has become her main way of supporting her family.

"Making binagol requires patience, effort, and time, just like achieving our dreams," Virginia shared.

Virginia and her family faced numerous challenges, including a lack of raw materials, shortages in business capital, difficulties in product distribution, and building a business trademark in the community. Despite these obstacles, she overcame them all with confidence and perseverance.

As the business grew, so did the capital needs. In 2016, she met CARD, Inc., (A Microfinance NGO), and took out her first small loan of P3,000, which later increased to P15,000. She invested this money in her business.

"My journey as an entrepreneur has been like a roller coaster. Many ups and downs tested my patience and determination. But, with the support of my family and help from CARD, I kept going and never gave up," Virginia reflected.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia, her husband, and her two children continued producing binagol, ensuring a steady income despite the crisis. "No matter how many storms like Yolanda and pandemics come into our lives, we will remain resilient and faithful to God," she said.

Their determination and patience paid off. Their product, now officially named "Virginia", is registered and approved by the Department of Trade and Industry.

From struggling to find suppliers, Virginia now has loyal suppliers of raw materials, and her binagol is showcased in one of the pasalubong centers in Carigara, Leyte, significantly increasing their customer reach.

The price of Virginia Binagol is P50.00 per piece and is delivered in bulk to customers three to four times a week.

"To those who want to start a business, it's crucial to focus on maintaining the quality of your products and services. This is how you stay present in the business world," Virginia concluded.

Looking to the future, Virginia hopes to pass her skills on to her grandchildren and future generations. She believes that instilling these values and skills in the younger generation will keep their family legacy alive and empower them to face life's challenges with patience and determination.