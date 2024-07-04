CARD MRI holds tour program for media in Tacloban City, Leyte



Media participants and CARD MRI key officers gathered for a media briefing to conclude the three-day Panaghiusa CARD MRI Exposure Tour program.

By MARY ROSE JAVIER

July 4, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – The CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) invited media practitioners from Laguna, Davao, Leyte, and Samar to participate in its Panaghiusa: CARD MRI Exposure Tour Program in Tacloban City from June 19 to 21, 2024.

CARD MRI Publishing House President Marilyn Manila said, “The goal of this exposure tour program is to give media participants a chance to interact with communities and see how microfinance and microinsurance services empower the socio-economically marginalized communities.”

Led by CARD MRI Publishing House, the media participants visited the centers and clients of CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) and CARD Bank Tacloban Branch where they learned the stories of success of microentreprises. A short Tacloban City Tour was also held, facilitated by CARD MRI Hijos Tours, to highlight the rich history of the city. The media attendees gained an understanding of the company’s microfinance and microinsurance products and the positive impact CARD MRI creates in communities through its financial services and community development programs after their exposure to the Kaunlaran Caravan in Basey, Samar.

"To grow and strengthen connections with individuals and organizations who share the same purpose is one of CARD MRI's missions. This Lakbay Aral Program is our way to connect with media to help us spread the information about our mission of eradicating poverty in the country," Manila stated.

The three-day event in Leyte was participated by 12 media practitioners from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The participants were Carmela Estrope from Newscore Bulacan, Kervin Roi Katigbak from Ang Dyaryo Natin, Dexter Visitacion from Periodico Norte, Jefferson Crisostomo from Balitang Parehas, Dominic Abrematea from the Tacloban Star, Marie Tonette Marticio from Manila Bulletin, Justine Grace Traya from RMN Tacloban, Tito Tepase from the Leyte-Samar Daily Express, Roel Amazona from the Philippine News Agency Tacloban, Ruby Espina from the West Leyte Express, and Ricky Bautista from the West Leyte Weekly Express.