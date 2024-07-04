CARD MRI holds tour
program for media in Tacloban City, Leyte
|
Media
participants and CARD MRI key officers gathered for a media
briefing to conclude the three-day Panaghiusa CARD MRI Exposure
Tour program.
By
MARY ROSE JAVIER
July 4, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY – The
CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) invited media
practitioners from Laguna, Davao, Leyte, and Samar to participate in
its Panaghiusa: CARD MRI Exposure Tour Program in Tacloban City from
June 19 to 21, 2024.
CARD MRI Publishing House President Marilyn Manila said, “The goal
of this exposure tour program is to give media participants a chance
to interact with communities and see how microfinance and
microinsurance services empower the socio-economically marginalized
communities.”
Led by CARD MRI Publishing House, the media participants visited the
centers and clients of CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) and CARD Bank
Tacloban Branch where they learned the stories of success of
microentreprises. A short Tacloban City Tour was also held,
facilitated by CARD MRI Hijos Tours, to highlight the rich history
of the city. The media attendees gained an understanding of the
company’s microfinance and microinsurance products and the positive
impact CARD MRI creates in communities through its financial
services and community development programs after their exposure to
the Kaunlaran Caravan in Basey, Samar.
"To grow and strengthen connections with individuals and
organizations who share the same purpose is one of CARD MRI's
missions. This Lakbay Aral Program is our way to connect with media
to help us spread the information about our mission of eradicating
poverty in the country," Manila stated.
The three-day event in Leyte was participated by 12 media
practitioners from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The participants
were Carmela Estrope from Newscore Bulacan, Kervin Roi Katigbak from
Ang Dyaryo Natin, Dexter Visitacion from Periodico Norte, Jefferson
Crisostomo from Balitang Parehas, Dominic Abrematea from the
Tacloban Star, Marie Tonette Marticio from Manila Bulletin, Justine
Grace Traya from RMN Tacloban, Tito Tepase from the Leyte-Samar
Daily Express, Roel Amazona from the Philippine News Agency Tacloban,
Ruby Espina from the West Leyte Express, and Ricky Bautista from the
West Leyte Weekly Express.
The Media Lakbay Aral is a program organized by CARD MRI Publishing
House, an institution under CARD MRI that hopes to elevate the
capacity of CARD MRI clients by providing progressive and positive
stories. The institution plans to organize another tour program in
Tuguegarao in August of this year.