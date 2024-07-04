University of Perpetual
Help levels up its energy efficiency initiatives with a procurement
management strategy
|
From
L-R: Mark Carlo Tamayo, Sr. EVP & Executive Assistant to the
Chairman, President, & CEO of UPH – Jonelta Group, Lt. Col.
Richard Antonio Tamayo, President of UPHDMC, Bernd
Krukenberg, President of Shell Energy Philippines, Norman
Biola, EVP of Administrative Affairs UPHDMC, and Louise
Schirmer, Marketing Director of AECO Energy.
Press Release
July 4, 2024
TAGUIG CITY – The
University of Perpetual Help (UPH) Dalta and Jonelta Groups,
renowned for their top-tier medical centers and Catholic-oriented
universities, announced a groundbreaking five-year agreement with
AECO Energy. This partnership empowers UPH to optimize its energy
procurement and management across six of its campuses.
Through this
collaboration, UPH's four universities and two tertiary hospitals
will benefit from AECO Energy's expertise in securing the most
competitive, fixed-rate electricity plans. This comes at a crucial
time as the Philippines grapples with rising energy costs.
“We want to leverage our
15-year open electricity market expertise from Singapore and
Australia to empower commercial and industrial customers with an
efficient way of procuring and managing their electricity. This
collaboration will fulfill our promise of delivering the best-priced
electricity rates to contestable customers. And we are truly
grateful to UPH for the trust and confidence,” said Louise Schirmer,
Marketing Director of AECO Energy.
This milestone agreement
ensures UPH's stable electricity supply while enjoying the
best-priced, fixed-rate electricity prices with the help of a
professional and data-driven energy procurement strategy led by AECO
Energy.
“As we expand our
facilities, we see an opportunity to use different energy
strategies, and this means changing how we renew and procure our
electricity contracts. AECO Energy came at an opportune time when we
tried to renew our contracts on our own but ended up with
high-priced offers. AECO offered us a unique service, a service we’d
never heard of before but made clear business sense. Thanks to our
collaboration with AECO, we received competitive offers and secured
the best rate,” said Lt. Col. Richard Antonio Tamayo, President of
UPHDMC.
“We are lucky to find the
best-fit energy partners for both our schools and hospitals. As we
move to our 50th anniversary and with guidance from our chairman, we
need to level up our systems and processes and this collaboration is
one of our ways of leveling up. Our 5-year relationship with AECO
will benefit our cost-saving initiatives,” added Norman Biola, EVP
of Administrative Affairs UPHDMC.
This partnership aims to
drive market efficiency in a deregulated energy market, lower
electricity rates for contestable customers in collaboration with
AECO’s Retailer partners, and provide customers the freedom to
choose through the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA)
program.