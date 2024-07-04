University of Perpetual Help levels up its energy efficiency initiatives with a procurement management strategy



From L-R: Mark Carlo Tamayo, Sr. EVP & Executive Assistant to the Chairman, President, & CEO of UPH – Jonelta Group, Lt. Col. Richard Antonio Tamayo, President of UPHDMC, Bernd Krukenberg, President of Shell Energy Philippines, Norman Biola, EVP of Administrative Affairs UPHDMC, and Louise Schirmer, Marketing Director of AECO Energy.

Press Release

July 4, 2024

TAGUIG CITY – The University of Perpetual Help (UPH) Dalta and Jonelta Groups, renowned for their top-tier medical centers and Catholic-oriented universities, announced a groundbreaking five-year agreement with AECO Energy. This partnership empowers UPH to optimize its energy procurement and management across six of its campuses.

Through this collaboration, UPH's four universities and two tertiary hospitals will benefit from AECO Energy's expertise in securing the most competitive, fixed-rate electricity plans. This comes at a crucial time as the Philippines grapples with rising energy costs.

“We want to leverage our 15-year open electricity market expertise from Singapore and Australia to empower commercial and industrial customers with an efficient way of procuring and managing their electricity. This collaboration will fulfill our promise of delivering the best-priced electricity rates to contestable customers. And we are truly grateful to UPH for the trust and confidence,” said Louise Schirmer, Marketing Director of AECO Energy.

This milestone agreement ensures UPH's stable electricity supply while enjoying the best-priced, fixed-rate electricity prices with the help of a professional and data-driven energy procurement strategy led by AECO Energy.

“As we expand our facilities, we see an opportunity to use different energy strategies, and this means changing how we renew and procure our electricity contracts. AECO Energy came at an opportune time when we tried to renew our contracts on our own but ended up with high-priced offers. AECO offered us a unique service, a service we’d never heard of before but made clear business sense. Thanks to our collaboration with AECO, we received competitive offers and secured the best rate,” said Lt. Col. Richard Antonio Tamayo, President of UPHDMC.

“We are lucky to find the best-fit energy partners for both our schools and hospitals. As we move to our 50th anniversary and with guidance from our chairman, we need to level up our systems and processes and this collaboration is one of our ways of leveling up. Our 5-year relationship with AECO will benefit our cost-saving initiatives,” added Norman Biola, EVP of Administrative Affairs UPHDMC.