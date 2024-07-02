Filipino civil society
organizations laud the UN Special Rapporteur, debunk PH government’s
lies at the UN Human Rights Council session
By
Philippine UPR Watch
July 2, 2024
GENEVA, Switzerland
– Filipino civil society representatives from the Philippine UPR
Watch today lauded the report of the United Nations (UN) Special
Rapporteur on Climate Change on the mandate’s country visit to the
Philippines. The report was presented at the 56th session of the UN
Human Rights Council Session in Geneva, Switzerland.
According to the report
presented by the new Special Rapporteur Elisa Morgera, “the
Philippines is considered to be a climate hotspot where strong
hazards, large exposure and high concentration of vulnerable people
coincide” and that “the impacts of global climate also have profound
social implications.” Among the issues highlighted in the report
were Typhoon Yolanda (international name: Haiyan), land reclamation,
and environmental defenders.
“Typhoon Yolanda has
caused widespread damage but local communities have not yet fully
recovered. We denounce the attacks on development organizations like
LCDE (Leyte Center for Development, Inc.) that support
disaster-affected communities. Threats against development
organizations will affect the delivery of much-needed aid that the
government has not sufficiently provided. RA 101168 should be
repealed, along with the ATA,” said Lia Mai Torres, Executive
Director of the Center for Environmental Concerns - Philippines (CEC).
In May, the bank accounts of the staff of LCDE were frozen under
Republic Act No. 101168, also known as the Terrorism Financing
Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012 (TFPSA).
“Reclamation is one of the
most urgent climate issues in the Philippines, yet the Marcos Jr.
administration's promised moratorium remains unfulfilled. We are
grateful for the Special Rapporteurs' visit to the
reclamation-affected areas and for affirming the fisherfolk
communities’ unresolved concerns,” said Jonila Castro, Advocacy
Officer of the Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment.
Castro was abducted on September 2 last year while conducting
research on reclamation in coastal communities. "The impacts of
reclamation are so undeniable, but the government failed to address
them, as noted in the report," she added.
According to MC Mace
Sulayao of Defend Panay Network and the Iglesia Filipina
Independiente - Youth, “The Philippine government tried to
invalidate the Tumanduk indigenous people’s claims, saying that they
were part of a ‘CSO that is openly critical of the dam project.’
However, they (the government) did not respond to the issues the
community raised regarding the Jalaur Dam.” She added: “For the
families of the victims, the government claims that the massacre and
arrests of the Tumanduk people are unrelated to their opposition (to
the dam) adds insult to injury. Local communities have reported
being harassed to silence over the construction of the dam.”
Daisy Macapanpan, an
elderly woman community leader violently arrested in 2022 in Laguna
said, “I affirm the report’s statement about a systematic program to
coerce communities to approve dam projects. I was arrested and
charged with rebellion for speaking out against the Ahunan Pump
Storage Project in my hometown. This pattern persists from the
previous to the present.” Macapanpan is part of the Protect Sierra
Madre for the People Network’s secretariat.
“It is concerning how the
Marcos Jr. administration is greenwashing the Anti-Terrorism Act
(ATA). The law has been weaponized against environmental defenders
engaged in climate action. Similarly, the NTF-ELCAC (National Task
Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict) has not brought peace
and stability but a climate of fear and shrinking civic space for
climate activism,” CEC’s Torres said.
“The continued existence
of the NTF ELCAC and the red- and terrorist-tagging of activists
create a chilling effect on our exercise of rights. Similarly, the
use of terror laws creates a climate of fear not only among the
organizations whose bank accounts were frozen but more importantly,
in the communities they serve, which are now being heavily
militarized on false allegations of terrorism. These draconian
legislations should be repealed immediately,” said Sol Taule, legal
counsel of KARAPATAN.
“Our abduction is living
proof that environmental defenders and climate activists are being
attacked in the Philippines and that the culture of impunity exists
under the Marcos Jr. administration,” said Castro.
“If the Marcos Jr.
administration has nothing to hide, then it should allow more visits
of UN Special Rapporteurs and other independent experts to the
Philippines,” Castro said. She was referring to the government’s
denial of the bombings in communities in Kalinga, Cagayan Valley,
Lanao del Sur, and Negros Occidental.
The delegates of the
Philippine UPR Watch and Filipino civil society organizations
thanked former Special Rapporteur Ian Fry for his efforts to learn
about the impacts of climate change in the Philippines and for
exposing the truth from the ground. We also support the mandate’s
recommendations namely on the moratorium of reclamation projects,
the revocation of the ATA, disbanding of the NTF-ELCAC and the
investigation of its past operations, as well as the judicial
inquiry on cases against environmental defenders.