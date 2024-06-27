KARAPATAN at the 56th
UNHRC session: Human rights situation in PH remains as bleak as ever
Press Release
June 27, 2024
QUEZON CITY – In a
side event at the 56th session of the United Nations Human Rights
Council in Switzerland on June 20, 2024, KARAPATAN’s Atty. Maria Sol
Taule said that under the Marcos Jr. administration, “the human
rights situation remains as bleak as ever, with intensifying human
rights and international humanitarian law violations and worsening
climate of impunity, while justice for victims of human rights
violations committed in the name of the “war against drugs” and
“counter-terrorism” remains elusive.”
Taule will co-lead a
delegation of human rights defenders from the Philippines to
participate in the UNHRC session, as the UN Special Rapporteur on
Climate Change and Human Rights is set to deliver a report on the
expert’s official visit in the country last November 2023 and as the
UN Joint Programme on Human Rights ends this August.
In the side event,
KARAPATAN noted “an alarming escalation of the weaponization of the
Anti-Terrorism Law (ATL) and the Terrorist Financing Prevention and
Suppression Act (TFPSA)” citing trumped up charges against at least
112 activists and human rights defenders are facing charges under
these laws.
“The Anti Terrorism
Council unjustly and arbitrarily designated Dr. Naty Castro, Windel
Bolinget, Steve Tauli, Sarah Alikes, Jennifer Awingan and peace
consultants as terrorists, using perjured testimonies of so called
rebel returnees. The bank accounts of humanitarian and development
NGOs such as the Leyte Center for Development Inc (LCDE), the Rural
Missionaries of the Philippines (RMP), Paghida-et sa Kauswagan
Development Group Inc. (PDG) and Citizens' Disaster Response Center
(CDRC) have been frozen for alleged terrorist financing,” Taule said
in the side event.
“Extrajudicial killings of
peasants, indigenous peoples, workers, environmental defenders,
among others, are committed by State security forces in the guise of
military encounters with armed rebels. The patterns of enforced
disappearances, illegal arrests and detention, red-tagging, threats,
harassment and intimidation remain to appear as State-sanctioned as
State actors commit them with impunity. Indiscriminate bombing and
firing continue especially in the countryside away from the
attention of mass media and civil society organizations. Hundreds of
political prisoners remain because the campaign of political
repression includes not just violent attacks but also arresting
activists on trumped-up criminal charges,” according to KARAPATAN.
Taule added that in this
context, “while the UNJP has kept the HRC’s spotlight on the
Philippines, its impact on the ground has been hardly felt. It had
weak and low baseline indicators; weaker policy reform work; no
visible substantial results in investigations, prosecutions and
convictions of human rights violations perpetrators; and limited
meaningful participation of civil society.”
In a joint written
statement submitted to the HRC by the Commission of the Churches on
International Affairs of the World Council of Churches, Franciscans
International, World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), KARAPATAN,
Aktionsbündnis Menschenrechte Philippinen (AMP), In Defense of Human
Rights and Dignity Movement (iDefend) and Caritas Philippines, they
called on the Philippine government “to put an end to the practice
of red-tagging activists and support the recommendation made by the
Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression to abolish
the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).
They likewise called on
the Marcos Jr. administration to fully cooperate with the
investigation by the International Criminal Court into alleged
crimes against humanity in the context of the “war on drugs” led by
Rodrigo Duterte.
On June 27, Taule will be
among the resource persons in a side event on civic space in Asia,
organized by FORUM-ASIA, Civicus, Franciscans International and the
OMCT.