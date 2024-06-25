NMP study exposes
rising mental disorders among Filipino seafarers
|
Lead
Researcher Ms. Karen C. Pailago, presenting the research
findings on Mental Health and Well-being of Filipino
Seafarers during the DMW-NMP Maritime Research Forum on June
20, 2024 at Hotel H2O, Manila.
Press Release
June 25, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
recent research study conducted by the National Maritime Polytechnic
titled "Assessing the Mental Health and Well-being of Filipino
Seafarers" has revealed significant data on the prevalence of mental
disorders and suicides among Filipino seafarers, highlighting the
critical need for targeted interventions and support.
From 2018 to 2022, 189
Filipino seafarers were diagnosed with mental disorders, with cases
steadily increasing each year: 23 in 2018, 25 in 2019, 34 in 2020,
43 in 2021, and 64 in 2022. Anxiety disorders (46.03%) and
depressive disorders (38.62%) were the most common, followed by
schizophrenia (6.35%) and post-traumatic stress disorder (6.35%).
Suicide cases saw a
concerning rise, from 1 case in 2018 to 9 cases in 2022, marking
seafaring as one of the professions with high suicide risks. The
pandemic exacerbated mental health issues, with increased reports of
stress, anxiety, and depression among seafarers. The isolation and
extended contracts due to travel restrictions contributed
significantly to their mental strain.
The study also found
variations in mental health issues based on the type of vessel, with
Filipino seafarers diagnosed with mental disorders from 2018-2022
being deployed on board passenger vessels (33.33%), dry cargo
vessels (24.34%), tanker vessels (24.34%), and bulk carrier vessels
(11.64%).
Age group analysis
revealed that seafarers aged 30-39 (42.86%) were most affected,
followed by those aged 40-49 (25.93%) and aged 20-29 (20.63%). Major
factors contributing to mental health disorders included marital and
family conflicts (54.17%), work-related stress (39.58%), and
adjustment issues to the work environment (20.84%).
The study highlights key
recommendations to address rising mental health issues among
Filipino seafarers. It suggests continuing further studies,
including data collection in 2023 and beyond, and collaborating with
maritime-related government agencies for more precise data. The
study calls for government-led mental health seminars tailored for
seafarers & their families, and advocates mandatory mental health
training for new hires in shipping companies and crewing agencies.
It also recommends hiring dedicated Crew Welfare or Mental Health
Liaison Officers onboard. Lastly, the study emphasizes creating
targeted programs to prevent anxiety and depression, aiming to
foster a supportive environment for seafarers' well-being and
sustainability in the maritime industry.
These recommendations
underscore the urgent need for collaborative action across the
maritime industry and government sectors to prioritize the mental
well-being of Filipino seafarers. Implementing these measures is
crucial to creating a supportive environment that not only
safeguards the mental health of our seafarers but also enhances
their resilience and maximizes their contributions to global
maritime operations. Swift and decisive action is imperative to
ensure a sustainable and healthy future for this essential
workforce.