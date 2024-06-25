NMP study exposes rising mental disorders among Filipino seafarers



Lead Researcher Ms. Karen C. Pailago, presenting the research findings on Mental Health and Well-being of Filipino Seafarers during the DMW-NMP Maritime Research Forum on June 20, 2024 at Hotel H2O, Manila.

Press Release

TACLOBAN CITY – The recent research study conducted by the National Maritime Polytechnic titled "Assessing the Mental Health and Well-being of Filipino Seafarers" has revealed significant data on the prevalence of mental disorders and suicides among Filipino seafarers, highlighting the critical need for targeted interventions and support.

From 2018 to 2022, 189 Filipino seafarers were diagnosed with mental disorders, with cases steadily increasing each year: 23 in 2018, 25 in 2019, 34 in 2020, 43 in 2021, and 64 in 2022. Anxiety disorders (46.03%) and depressive disorders (38.62%) were the most common, followed by schizophrenia (6.35%) and post-traumatic stress disorder (6.35%).

Suicide cases saw a concerning rise, from 1 case in 2018 to 9 cases in 2022, marking seafaring as one of the professions with high suicide risks. The pandemic exacerbated mental health issues, with increased reports of stress, anxiety, and depression among seafarers. The isolation and extended contracts due to travel restrictions contributed significantly to their mental strain.

The study also found variations in mental health issues based on the type of vessel, with Filipino seafarers diagnosed with mental disorders from 2018-2022 being deployed on board passenger vessels (33.33%), dry cargo vessels (24.34%), tanker vessels (24.34%), and bulk carrier vessels (11.64%).

Age group analysis revealed that seafarers aged 30-39 (42.86%) were most affected, followed by those aged 40-49 (25.93%) and aged 20-29 (20.63%). Major factors contributing to mental health disorders included marital and family conflicts (54.17%), work-related stress (39.58%), and adjustment issues to the work environment (20.84%).

The study highlights key recommendations to address rising mental health issues among Filipino seafarers. It suggests continuing further studies, including data collection in 2023 and beyond, and collaborating with maritime-related government agencies for more precise data. The study calls for government-led mental health seminars tailored for seafarers & their families, and advocates mandatory mental health training for new hires in shipping companies and crewing agencies. It also recommends hiring dedicated Crew Welfare or Mental Health Liaison Officers onboard. Lastly, the study emphasizes creating targeted programs to prevent anxiety and depression, aiming to foster a supportive environment for seafarers' well-being and sustainability in the maritime industry.