Another municipality in Samar now NPA-free

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

June 21, 2024

CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – The people of Talalora in Samar declare their town in a state of Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC) today, June 21, 2024.

The declaration was graced by key local government officials led by Mayor Rosabel O. Costelo, Chairperson of the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) of Talalora. Also in attendance was the Municipal Local Government Officer Miss Edna C. Lumbre who represented the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The municipality of Talalora has already achieved a dormant or inactive level of insurgency status in 2019. Since then, there have been no reports of activities perpetrated by the New People’s Army (NPA).

Meanwhile, senior military and police officials were also present to witness the formal signing of the declaration. Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, Brigade Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, and Lieutenant Colonel Eduardo I. Meclat Jr., Commanding Officer of the 63rd Infantry (Innovator) Battalion led the Army’s presence, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Alex C. Dang-aoen, Force Commander, 2nd Samar Police Mobile Company representing the Samar Provincial Police Office.

A highlight of the event was the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Pledge of Commitment, followed by the release of white doves symbolizing peace and new beginnings.

Mayor Costelo expressed their gratitude to all stakeholders who were instrumental in achieving the state of SIPSC in Talalora. They emphasized that this milestone paves the way for further progress in the municipality, enhancing the quality of life for its constituents. The Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, and the DILG reaffirmed their strong support and commitment to maintaining stable peace and security in Talalora.

Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir commended the local government units of Talaora and other stakeholders for their unwavering support and commitment to upholding a safe environment.

“The declaration of Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition in Talalora represents a victory of freedom from the deceptive ideas of the New People's Army and the Samareños’ dedication to peace and security, signifying a major advancement in their continued efforts to protect their communities,” Vestuir said.