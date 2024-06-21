Another municipality in
Samar now NPA-free
By
802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA
June 21, 2024
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City –
The people of Talalora in Samar declare their town in a state of
Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC) today, June 21,
2024.
The declaration was graced
by key local government officials led by Mayor Rosabel O. Costelo,
Chairperson of the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed
Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) of Talalora. Also in attendance was the
Municipal Local Government Officer Miss Edna C. Lumbre who
represented the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).
The municipality of
Talalora has already achieved a dormant or inactive level of
insurgency status in 2019. Since then, there have been no reports of
activities perpetrated by the New People’s Army (NPA).
Meanwhile, senior military
and police officials were also present to witness the formal signing
of the declaration. Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, Brigade
Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, and Lieutenant
Colonel Eduardo I. Meclat Jr., Commanding Officer of the 63rd
Infantry (Innovator) Battalion led the Army’s presence, and Police
Lieutenant Colonel Alex C. Dang-aoen, Force Commander, 2nd Samar
Police Mobile Company representing the Samar Provincial Police
Office.
A highlight of the event
was the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Pledge
of Commitment, followed by the release of white doves symbolizing
peace and new beginnings.
Mayor Costelo expressed
their gratitude to all stakeholders who were instrumental in
achieving the state of SIPSC in Talalora. They emphasized that this
milestone paves the way for further progress in the municipality,
enhancing the quality of life for its constituents. The Philippine
Army, Philippine National Police, and the DILG reaffirmed their
strong support and commitment to maintaining stable peace and
security in Talalora.
Brigadier General Noel A.
Vestuir commended the local government units of Talaora and other
stakeholders for their unwavering support and commitment to
upholding a safe environment.
“The declaration of Stable
Internal Peace and Security Condition in Talalora represents a
victory of freedom from the deceptive ideas of the New People's Army
and the Samareños’ dedication to peace and security, signifying a
major advancement in their continued efforts to protect their
communities,” Vestuir said.
Vestuir emphasized the
cooperation and efforts of local government entities and their
communities in achieving SIPSC. “The SIPSC declaration is a
testament to all stakeholders' collective efforts and commitment to
peace, unity, and progress. It highlights the importance of
embracing peace and working together to achieve reconciliation and
sustained development in the Municipality of Talalora,” Vestuir
concluded.