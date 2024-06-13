Another 3 towns in Leyte declares Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

June 13, 2024

CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – In celebration of Philippine Independence Day, three towns in Leyte have formally declared their localities free from the threat of the Communist Terrorist Movement.

On June 12, the towns of Hilongos, Isabel, and Merida in the Province of Leyte announced that their towns are already in a state of Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC), which represents a critical turning point in their continuous efforts to uphold peace and security.

Isabel and Merida were cleared of Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) influence in 2016, followed by Hilongos in 2019. Since then, these municipalities have achieved and sustained a conflict-manageable status.

The declaration ceremony was attended by key provincial and local officials headed by the Municipal Mayors and Chairs of their respective Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC), Hon. Manuel R. Villahermosa of Hilongos, Hon. Edgardo Cordeño of Isabel, and Hon. Rolando M. Villasencio of Merida.

Ms. Annabelle V. De Asis, Provincial Local Government Operations Officer of the province of Leyte was present in Isabel and represented by respective MLGOO in Hilongos and Merida. Hon. Carlos P. Loreto, Board Member of the Province Leyte represented the Provincial Governor of Leyte in Hilongos.

Senior military and police officials were also in attendance to lend their support. Brigade Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, Commanding Officer of the 14th Infantry (Avenger) Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Edgar A. Gabia, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Margarito Salańo representing the Provincial Director of the Leyte Provincial Police Office in Hilongos.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Brigade Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, Colonel Rico O. Amaro, attended the ceremonies in Isabel with Lieutenant Colonel Charlie Saclot, Commanding Officer, 93rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Battalion and Police Lieutenant Colonel Ricky Reli representing the Leyte Provincial Police Office in Isabel and Merida. Brigadier General Vetuir joined the decalaration in Merida in the afternoon.

The SIPSC declaration's highlights included the signing of Memorandums of Agreement (MOAs) and Pledges of Commitment, as well as the release of white doves symbolizing peace and new beginnings.

The municipal mayors expressed their gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to achieving SIPSC in their municipalities. They emphasized that this milestone paves the way for further progress and an enhanced quality of life for their constituents.

The Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reaffirmed their strong support and commitment to sustaining peace and security in Hilongos, Isabel, and Merida. Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir commended all stakeholders in the Province of Leyte and in the municipalities for their commitment to upholding a safe environment.

"With the declaration of Hilongos, Isabel, and Merida as Stable Internal Peace and Security Conditions, we send a strong message of unity in our quest to end local communist armed conflict and maintain a peaceful and secure environment for the peace-loving people of these towns," Vestuir said.

Vestuir emphasized that the achievement of the state of stable internal peace and security condition is a result of the cooperation and efforts of local government entities and their communities. He further urged the local leaders particularly the Barangay Captains that the effort shall be continued and sustained. "Let us be inhospitable to the remnants of the CPP-NPA-NDF and its allies and never again allow them to gain foothold in our communities," Vestuir added.

“The declaration of Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC) in Hilongos, Isabel, and Merida on this day of Philippine Independence is a victory of freedom from the deceptive ideas of the New People's Army and the Leyteños dedication to peace and security, signifying a major advancement in their continued efforts to protect their communities,” Vestuir concluded.