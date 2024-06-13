Another 3 towns in
Leyte declares Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition
By
802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA
June 13, 2024
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City
– In celebration of Philippine Independence Day, three towns
in Leyte have formally declared their localities free from the
threat of the Communist Terrorist Movement.
On June 12, the towns of
Hilongos, Isabel, and Merida in the Province of Leyte announced that
their towns are already in a state of Stable Internal Peace and
Security Condition (SIPSC), which represents a critical turning
point in their continuous efforts to uphold peace and security.
Isabel and Merida were
cleared of Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) influence in 2016,
followed by Hilongos in 2019. Since then, these municipalities have
achieved and sustained a conflict-manageable status.
The declaration ceremony
was attended by key provincial and local officials headed by the
Municipal Mayors and Chairs of their respective Municipal Task Force
to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC), Hon. Manuel R.
Villahermosa of Hilongos, Hon. Edgardo Cordeño of Isabel, and Hon.
Rolando M. Villasencio of Merida.
Ms. Annabelle V. De Asis,
Provincial Local Government Operations Officer of the province of
Leyte was present in Isabel and represented by respective MLGOO in
Hilongos and Merida. Hon. Carlos P. Loreto, Board Member of the
Province Leyte represented the Provincial Governor of Leyte in
Hilongos.
Senior military and police
officials were also in attendance to lend their support. Brigade
Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Brigadier
General Noel A. Vestuir, Commanding Officer of the 14th Infantry
(Avenger) Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Edgar A. Gabia, and Police
Lieutenant Colonel Margarito Salańo representing the Provincial
Director of the Leyte Provincial Police Office in Hilongos.
Meanwhile, the Deputy
Brigade Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, Colonel Rico O.
Amaro, attended the ceremonies in Isabel with Lieutenant Colonel
Charlie Saclot, Commanding Officer, 93rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan)
Battalion and Police Lieutenant Colonel Ricky Reli representing the
Leyte Provincial Police Office in Isabel and Merida. Brigadier
General Vetuir joined the decalaration in Merida in the afternoon.
The SIPSC declaration's
highlights included the signing of Memorandums of Agreement (MOAs)
and Pledges of Commitment, as well as the release of white doves
symbolizing peace and new beginnings.
The municipal mayors expressed their gratitude to all stakeholders
who contributed to achieving SIPSC in their municipalities. They
emphasized that this milestone paves the way for further progress
and an enhanced quality of life for their constituents.
The Philippine Army,
Philippine National Police, and the Department of the Interior and
Local Government (DILG) reaffirmed their strong support and
commitment to sustaining peace and security in Hilongos, Isabel, and
Merida. Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir commended all stakeholders
in the Province of Leyte and in the municipalities for their
commitment to upholding a safe environment.
"With the declaration of
Hilongos, Isabel, and Merida as Stable Internal Peace and Security
Conditions, we send a strong message of unity in our quest to end
local communist armed conflict and maintain a peaceful and secure
environment for the peace-loving people of these towns," Vestuir
said.
Vestuir emphasized that
the achievement of the state of stable internal peace and security
condition is a result of the cooperation and efforts of local
government entities and their communities. He further urged the
local leaders particularly the Barangay Captains that the effort
shall be continued and sustained. "Let us be inhospitable to the
remnants of the CPP-NPA-NDF and its allies and never again allow
them to gain foothold in our communities," Vestuir added.
“The declaration of Stable
Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC) in Hilongos, Isabel,
and Merida on this day of Philippine Independence is a victory of
freedom from the deceptive ideas of the New People's Army and the
Leyteños dedication to peace and security, signifying a major
advancement in their continued efforts to protect their
communities,” Vestuir concluded.
Before the declaration,
the municipalities participated in a nationwide simultaneous
flag-raising ceremony in connection with the 126th Philippine
Independence Day celebration with the theme “Kalayaan. Kinabukasan.
Kasaysayan. (Freedom. Future. History)”