22 former NPA members
reunite for peace efforts in Eastern Samar
By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA
June 10, 2024
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – Twenty-two former New
People’s Army (NPA) of the Apoy Platoon of the Eastern Visayas
Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) has reunited today in Barangay
Locsoon, Borongan City, Eastern Samar to talk about peace and
collaboration.
In a significant development for peace efforts, the 78th Infantry
(Warrior) Battalion, 8th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army
under the operational control of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless)
Brigade has successfully brought together these former active
members of the NPAs in Eastern Samar. This reunion marks a pivotal
moment in the region's journey towards peace, stability, and unity.
Following a series of strategic initiatives and programs led by
local government units (LGUs) in Samar and Eastern Samar, the
manpower of the NPA's Apoy Platoon has significantly reduced,
accompanied by the surrender of firearms. The success of the LGU-driven
Localized Peace Engagement (LPE) and the innovative Friends Rescued
through the Engagement of their Families (FReE Families) program has
played a crucial role in this positive transformation.
The commitment of the 22 former NPAs to support peace efforts in the
southern municipalities of Samar and Eastern Samar underscores their
dedication to promoting harmony and facilitating the return of their
former comrades to normal life.
“With the launch of Project "APOY," which stands for “Advocating
Programs that promote reconciliation and Optimizing gains Yielding
to Peace”, these individuals are set to become key allies in
advocating for peace and reconciliation,” Lieutenant Colonel Joseph
D. Bugaoan, Battalion Commander, 78IB elaborated.
It can be recalled that upon deployment of the 802nd Infantry
Brigade in Samar Island on June 1, 2023, the Brigade was able to
reduce the manpower of Apoy Platoon from 47 to 27, and its firearms
from 43 to 31 at the end of 2023. Seventeen of these personnel and
the nine firearms resulted from the FReE Families program.
In the first half of 2024, another ten former NPAs heeded the call
of their families to embrace peace, bringing six high-powered
firearms with them. The series of surrenders of these former NPA
fighters resulted from the follow-through of the LGU-led LPE and the
Enhanced-FReE Families program. Currently, only 16 members have
remained in the platoon.
“We also aimed to help the families of our remaining sixteen (16)
former comrades in Apoy Platoon to choose the path of peace, and be
reunited with their families and live a peaceful life like us,” FR
Arnel Encinas @Kenneth said in the vernacular. Encinas was the
former Vice Commanding Officer, Apoy Platoon, and Squad Leader of
Squad 2.
The active involvement of local chief executives and the unwavering
support of Governors from Samar and Eastern Samar signal a unified
approach towards sustainable peace-building initiatives. By engaging
with former NPA members and their communities, the collaboration
between LGUs, the military, and third-party peace advocates aim to
dismantle the influence of armed groups and foster a culture of
peace and cooperation.
The “Project APOY” was successfully launched with the support of
Hon. Sharee Ann Tan, Governor of the Province of Samar, and Governor
Ben Evardone of the Province of Eastern Samar. The activity was
graced by Local Chief Executives (LCEs) of the City of Borongan
City, Hon. Mayor Jose Ivan “Dayan” C. Agda; Hon. Mayor Gilbert I. Go
of Giporlos; and Hon. Mayor Flora C. Ty of General McArthur all in
the province of Eastern Samar; and Hon. Mayor Clarito P. Rosal of
Hinabangan, Samar.
Meanwhile, Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, Commander, 802nd
Infantry (Peerless) Brigade explained that the 22 former NPA members
will take an active role as peace advocates within their
communities.
“These former NPAs were rescued from the deceptive ideology of the
Communist Terrorist Movement and are living testaments to the
transformative power of unity and reconciliation. Their journey from
conflict to collaboration embodies the hope for a brighter, more
peaceful future in Eastern Samar and the whole of Region 8,” Vestuir
ended.