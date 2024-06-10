22 former NPA members reunite for peace efforts in Eastern Samar

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

June 10, 2024

CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – Twenty-two former New People’s Army (NPA) of the Apoy Platoon of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) has reunited today in Barangay Locsoon, Borongan City, Eastern Samar to talk about peace and collaboration.

In a significant development for peace efforts, the 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion, 8th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army under the operational control of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade has successfully brought together these former active members of the NPAs in Eastern Samar. This reunion marks a pivotal moment in the region's journey towards peace, stability, and unity.

Following a series of strategic initiatives and programs led by local government units (LGUs) in Samar and Eastern Samar, the manpower of the NPA's Apoy Platoon has significantly reduced, accompanied by the surrender of firearms. The success of the LGU-driven Localized Peace Engagement (LPE) and the innovative Friends Rescued through the Engagement of their Families (FReE Families) program has played a crucial role in this positive transformation.

The commitment of the 22 former NPAs to support peace efforts in the southern municipalities of Samar and Eastern Samar underscores their dedication to promoting harmony and facilitating the return of their former comrades to normal life.

“With the launch of Project "APOY," which stands for “Advocating Programs that promote reconciliation and Optimizing gains Yielding to Peace”, these individuals are set to become key allies in advocating for peace and reconciliation,” Lieutenant Colonel Joseph D. Bugaoan, Battalion Commander, 78IB elaborated.

It can be recalled that upon deployment of the 802nd Infantry Brigade in Samar Island on June 1, 2023, the Brigade was able to reduce the manpower of Apoy Platoon from 47 to 27, and its firearms from 43 to 31 at the end of 2023. Seventeen of these personnel and the nine firearms resulted from the FReE Families program.

In the first half of 2024, another ten former NPAs heeded the call of their families to embrace peace, bringing six high-powered firearms with them. The series of surrenders of these former NPA fighters resulted from the follow-through of the LGU-led LPE and the Enhanced-FReE Families program. Currently, only 16 members have remained in the platoon.

“We also aimed to help the families of our remaining sixteen (16) former comrades in Apoy Platoon to choose the path of peace, and be reunited with their families and live a peaceful life like us,” FR Arnel Encinas @Kenneth said in the vernacular. Encinas was the former Vice Commanding Officer, Apoy Platoon, and Squad Leader of Squad 2.

The active involvement of local chief executives and the unwavering support of Governors from Samar and Eastern Samar signal a unified approach towards sustainable peace-building initiatives. By engaging with former NPA members and their communities, the collaboration between LGUs, the military, and third-party peace advocates aim to dismantle the influence of armed groups and foster a culture of peace and cooperation.

The “Project APOY” was successfully launched with the support of Hon. Sharee Ann Tan, Governor of the Province of Samar, and Governor Ben Evardone of the Province of Eastern Samar. The activity was graced by Local Chief Executives (LCEs) of the City of Borongan City, Hon. Mayor Jose Ivan “Dayan” C. Agda; Hon. Mayor Gilbert I. Go of Giporlos; and Hon. Mayor Flora C. Ty of General McArthur all in the province of Eastern Samar; and Hon. Mayor Clarito P. Rosal of Hinabangan, Samar.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, Commander, 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade explained that the 22 former NPA members will take an active role as peace advocates within their communities.