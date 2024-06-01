News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Additional troops augmented in Region 8 to bolster campaign of ending local communist armed conflict

2nd Howitzer Platoon

By DPAO, 8ID PA
June 1, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division welcomed the arrival of 2nd Howitzer Platoon, Bravo Company, 3rd Field Artillery Battery (3FAB), Armor Artillery Regiment (AAR), Philippine Army, in the region on May 31, 2024.

They will serve as a support troops of the Joint Task Force Storm and 8ID in its campaign of totally eradicating local communists in Region 8.

In the welcome ceremony, 8ID Chief of Staff, Colonel Cesar Molina expressed his trust and confidence that the 2nd Howitzer Platoon, Bravo Company, 3FAB will greatly contribute in sustaining the gains of the government troops against the local communists.

“Your role is crucial in gaining an advantage to end the insurgency and safeguarding the safety and security of the Eastern Visayas. We trust in your abilities to carry out your duties with the utmost professionalism and expertise,” Col. Molina stated.

The Platoon will be under the Operational Control of the 803rd Infantry Brigade, the main effort in confronting the Regional Guerilla Unit (RGU), Sentro De Gravidad of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee in the province of Northern Samar.

The deployment of the 2nd Howitzer Platoon, Bravo Company of 3FAB will bolster the existing firepower capabilities towards the total eradication of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRMC), the Communist Party of the Philippines- New People’s Army’s (CPP-NPA’s) umbrella organization in the region.

 

 