Amidst global turmoil,
citizens unite for peace:
HWPL holds 11th Annual
Peace Walk in 50 countries
Press Release
May 27, 2024
MANILA – As
conflicts erupt worldwide threatening global security and
coexistence, hope of peace emerges from citizens. In May 2024,
citizens across all continents join hands for HWPL’s 11th Annual
Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace and Peace Walk,
organized by a UN-affiliated NGO, Heavenly Culture, World Peace,
Restoration of Light (HWPL). Themed "Communication for Global
Citizenship of Reconciliation and Tolerance,” this commemoration
aims to cultivate and share a global culture of peace.
In about 50 countries, the
Peace Walk will be complemented by diverse peace-building activities
including peace-themed performances, video screenings, photo
exhibitions, poster drawings, sports activities, bazaars, and
volunteer opportunities. Tree planting ceremonies and "free hugs"
initiatives further emphasize the spirit of unity and environmental
well-being.
In the Philippines, a
Peace Competition Activity was held on May 3 at Victorious Christian
Montessori in GMA, Cavite. Elementary and high school students
participated in different categories such as essay writing, poster
making and coloring/drawing with peace as a theme.
Peace Walks were also held
in Hinigaran, Negros Occidental during the Hinugyaw Festival on
April 29 and in Lucban, Quezon as part of the most-awaited Pahiyas
Festival and Parade on May 15. HWPL volunteers in Lucban together
with the barangay officials teamed-up in cleaning the Pahiyas
festival decorations at the plaza on May 16 and 18.
Neil Palermo, Coordinator
of HWPL youth wing, the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG),
encouraged the youth, “Kami (IPYG) po ay nagjo-join sa Peace Walk
every year dito sa Pahiyas ng Lucban. Para po sa progressive and
peaceful na bayan ng Lucban, ine-encourage ko po lahat ng kabataan
na magjoin po sa IPYG kung saan ang kabataan po ay magkakaroon po ng
activities tulad ng clean-up drive. Sa gano’ng paraan... tayo po ay
maging good example sa mga kabataan.”
(We join the Peace Walk
every year here during the Pahiyas [Festival] of Lucban. For the
progressive and peaceful community of Lucban, I encourage every
youth to join IPYG, where the youth participate in different
activities, like clean-up drives. In this way, we can be a good
example to the other young people here in Lucban.)
The flagship event will
commence on May 25th at the Peace Gate of Seoul Olympic Park,
Republic of Korea. This annual event commemorates the 2013
proclamation of the Declaration of World Peace at the Peace Gate
with 30,000 global youth advocating peace. This declaration outlines
the roles of individuals from all walks of life in achieving peace
and urges a united global effort.
During last year’s
commemoration, HWPL Chairman Lee Man-hee said, "Since we pledged to
work together for world peace 10 years ago, we have been calling for
peace all over the world. We have advocated that peace should be
taught at home and at school, and that everyone should become
messengers of peace." He also emphasized, "Everyone should be one
under the title of peace and work together to create a good world
and make it a legacy for future generations. This is what we need to
do in this era in which we live."
HWPL recently issued a
statement on the Israel-Iran conflict and highlighted the
devastating impact on civilians. "Organizations worldwide, in
alliance with HWPL as peace solidarity, urge Iran and Israel to put
a stop to the acts of aggression immediately and to come forward for
conversations to usher in peace,” the statement said.