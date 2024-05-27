Amidst global turmoil, citizens unite for peace:

HWPL holds 11th Annual Peace Walk in 50 countries

Press Release

May 27, 2024

MANILA – As conflicts erupt worldwide threatening global security and coexistence, hope of peace emerges from citizens. In May 2024, citizens across all continents join hands for HWPL’s 11th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace and Peace Walk, organized by a UN-affiliated NGO, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL). Themed "Communication for Global Citizenship of Reconciliation and Tolerance,” this commemoration aims to cultivate and share a global culture of peace.

In about 50 countries, the Peace Walk will be complemented by diverse peace-building activities including peace-themed performances, video screenings, photo exhibitions, poster drawings, sports activities, bazaars, and volunteer opportunities. Tree planting ceremonies and "free hugs" initiatives further emphasize the spirit of unity and environmental well-being.

In the Philippines, a Peace Competition Activity was held on May 3 at Victorious Christian Montessori in GMA, Cavite. Elementary and high school students participated in different categories such as essay writing, poster making and coloring/drawing with peace as a theme.

Peace Walks were also held in Hinigaran, Negros Occidental during the Hinugyaw Festival on April 29 and in Lucban, Quezon as part of the most-awaited Pahiyas Festival and Parade on May 15. HWPL volunteers in Lucban together with the barangay officials teamed-up in cleaning the Pahiyas festival decorations at the plaza on May 16 and 18.

Neil Palermo, Coordinator of HWPL youth wing, the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), encouraged the youth, “Kami (IPYG) po ay nagjo-join sa Peace Walk every year dito sa Pahiyas ng Lucban. Para po sa progressive and peaceful na bayan ng Lucban, ine-encourage ko po lahat ng kabataan na magjoin po sa IPYG kung saan ang kabataan po ay magkakaroon po ng activities tulad ng clean-up drive. Sa gano’ng paraan... tayo po ay maging good example sa mga kabataan.”

(We join the Peace Walk every year here during the Pahiyas [Festival] of Lucban. For the progressive and peaceful community of Lucban, I encourage every youth to join IPYG, where the youth participate in different activities, like clean-up drives. In this way, we can be a good example to the other young people here in Lucban.)

The flagship event will commence on May 25th at the Peace Gate of Seoul Olympic Park, Republic of Korea. This annual event commemorates the 2013 proclamation of the Declaration of World Peace at the Peace Gate with 30,000 global youth advocating peace. This declaration outlines the roles of individuals from all walks of life in achieving peace and urges a united global effort.

During last year’s commemoration, HWPL Chairman Lee Man-hee said, "Since we pledged to work together for world peace 10 years ago, we have been calling for peace all over the world. We have advocated that peace should be taught at home and at school, and that everyone should become messengers of peace." He also emphasized, "Everyone should be one under the title of peace and work together to create a good world and make it a legacy for future generations. This is what we need to do in this era in which we live."