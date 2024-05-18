Pregnant NPA member, 5 others surrender to Army in Samar and Leyte Island

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

May 18, 2024

CAMP JORGE DOWNES, Ormoc City – Six members of the New People’s Army (NPA), including one pregnant woman, yielded to government forces this past few days in Samar and Leyte Island.

On May 16, 2024, Samar-based soldiers from the 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion (78IB) and 46th Infantry (Peacemakers) Battalion facilitated the surrender of Gretchen Gonzaga Patricio @Megan/Danaya, a resident of Brgy Taluci, Giporlos, Eastern Samar together with her party husband Arnel Ohaya Encinas @Kiven/Keneth, a resident of Brgy Antol, Calbiga, Samar. The couple are members of Squad 2, Apoy Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) SESAME, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC). They handed over two (2) M16 rifles and various war materiel.

The 5-month pregnant Gretchen Patricio told the troops that she could no longer endure the hardships, hunger, and fatigue due to their constant movement because of the combat operations of the soldiers. “We are grateful to the Philippine Army for treating us well and for providing a comfortable place to my pregnant wife,” a teary-eyed Encinas said.

Meanwhile, the Political Guide of the group, Daniel Ecija Belicario @Remy, 62 years old and her party wife, Iluminada Macasojot Belicario @Lyka, 50 years old, the Finance Officer, both residents of Brgy Osmeña, General MacArthur, Eastern Samar together with Jeboy Andor Mabag @Sky/Hitman, 18 years old, single, a resident of Brgy Tabay, Hinabangan, Samar have voluntarily surrendered to 78IB with three (3) M16 rifles, on May 17.

Earlier on May 15, Juanito Dumpi alias Rensan /Sarmento /Jerni, a member of Squad 1, Platoon 1, IC-LEVOX, EVRPC, and resident of Brgy Caridad, Baybay City, Leyte also turned himself into the 14th Infantry (Avenger) Battalion in Leyte Island.

The series of surrenders have reunited two NPA party couples with their families through the efforts of their respective relatives and the local government units.

This success is attributed to the result of the complimentary peace and security operations, and of the 802nd Infantry Brigade’s Friends Rescued Engagement through their Families or “FReE Families”, an LGU-led localized peace engagement program aimed to call upon the remaining NPA members to lay down their arms and embrace peace through their families and loved ones.

Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, Commander, 802nd Infantry Brigade, said that the surrenderees will undergo medical check-ups and will be enrolled under the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program. He also ensures that necessary assistance is given to the pregnant woman whose condition might be delicate as at the moment.

“I welcome their surrender and also commend the families who are closely working hand in hand with their respective local government units in convincing their NPA family members to abandon the armed struggle,” Vestuir said.