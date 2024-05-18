Pregnant NPA member, 5
others surrender to Army in Samar and Leyte Island
By
802nd Infantry Brigade,
8ID PA
May 18, 2024
CAMP JORGE DOWNES, Ormoc
City – Six members of the New People’s Army (NPA), including one
pregnant woman, yielded to government forces this past few days in
Samar and Leyte Island.
On May 16, 2024, Samar-based
soldiers from the 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion (78IB) and 46th
Infantry (Peacemakers) Battalion facilitated the surrender of
Gretchen Gonzaga Patricio @Megan/Danaya, a resident of Brgy Taluci,
Giporlos, Eastern Samar together with her party husband Arnel Ohaya
Encinas @Kiven/Keneth, a resident of Brgy Antol, Calbiga, Samar. The
couple are members of Squad 2, Apoy Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee
(SRC) SESAME, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC). They
handed over two (2) M16 rifles and various war materiel.
The 5-month pregnant
Gretchen Patricio told the troops that she could no longer endure
the hardships, hunger, and fatigue due to their constant movement
because of the combat operations of the soldiers. “We are grateful
to the Philippine Army for treating us well and for providing a
comfortable place to my pregnant wife,” a teary-eyed Encinas said.
Meanwhile, the Political
Guide of the group, Daniel Ecija Belicario @Remy, 62 years old and
her party wife, Iluminada Macasojot Belicario @Lyka, 50 years old,
the Finance Officer, both residents of Brgy Osmeña, General
MacArthur, Eastern Samar together with Jeboy Andor Mabag @Sky/Hitman,
18 years old, single, a resident of Brgy Tabay, Hinabangan, Samar
have voluntarily surrendered to 78IB with three (3) M16 rifles, on
May 17.
Earlier on May 15, Juanito
Dumpi alias Rensan /Sarmento /Jerni, a member of Squad 1, Platoon 1,
IC-LEVOX, EVRPC, and resident of Brgy Caridad, Baybay City, Leyte
also turned himself into the 14th Infantry (Avenger) Battalion in
Leyte Island.
The series of surrenders
have reunited two NPA party couples with their families through the
efforts of their respective relatives and the local government
units.
This success is attributed to the result of the complimentary peace
and security operations, and of the 802nd Infantry Brigade’s Friends
Rescued Engagement through their Families or “FReE Families”, an LGU-led
localized peace engagement program aimed to call upon the remaining
NPA members to lay down their arms and embrace peace through their
families and loved ones.
Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, Commander, 802nd Infantry
Brigade, said that the surrenderees will undergo medical check-ups
and will be enrolled under the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive
Local Integration Program. He also ensures that necessary assistance
is given to the pregnant woman whose condition might be delicate as
at the moment.
“I welcome their surrender and also commend the families who are
closely working hand in hand with their respective local government
units in convincing their NPA family members to abandon the armed
struggle,” Vestuir said.
Vestuir once again encouraged the remaining NPA in Leyte and Samar
Islands to lay down their arms and peacefully surrender while giving
assurance of their safety to rebuild their family and live
harmoniously with the mainstream society.