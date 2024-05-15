Soldier sacrifices life in armed encounter, protects civilians against communist-terrorism

By DPAO, 8ID PA

May 15, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A military personnel from the 3rd Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army was killed following an armed encounter with the members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Barangay Gayondato, San Jorge, Samar on May 14, 2024.

Corporal Reycon Remedio who hails from Carigara, Leyte was fatally hit on the left side of his head during a 45-minute firefight. Another soldier was also injured.

The armed encounter ensued between troops of the 3rd Infantry Battalion (3IB) and remnants of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Browser, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC). Residents had reported the presence of CTG members in the hinterlands, prompting military action.

Responding to the information, the troops moved to drive away the armed group. However, as they approached the area, they were fired upon by the CTGs resulting in the encounter.

The 3IB troops were in the area to facilitate the delivery of basic services through the Mobile Community Support Sustainment Program (MCSSP) to the community.

Lieutenant Colonel Fritz Montemor, the commanding officer of the 3IB, condemned the continued violence perpetrated by the CTGs in Samar.

"Our troops were deployed to the community to facilitate the delivery of basic services to improve socio-economic development in the area. The people want to live in peace, free from harassment and intimidation. Let us give peace a chance," said Lt. Col. Montemor.

Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, commander of the 8ID, expressed his deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Cpl. Remedio.