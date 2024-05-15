Soldier sacrifices life
in armed encounter, protects civilians against communist-terrorism
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
May 15, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A military personnel from the 3rd Infantry Battalion,
Philippine Army was killed following an armed encounter with the
members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Barangay Gayondato,
San Jorge, Samar on May 14, 2024.
Corporal Reycon Remedio
who hails from Carigara, Leyte was fatally hit on the left side of
his head during a 45-minute firefight. Another soldier was also
injured.
The armed encounter ensued
between troops of the 3rd Infantry Battalion (3IB) and remnants of
the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Browser, Eastern Visayas Regional
Party Committee (EVRPC). Residents had reported the presence of CTG
members in the hinterlands, prompting military action.
Responding to the
information, the troops moved to drive away the armed group.
However, as they approached the area, they were fired upon by the
CTGs resulting in the encounter.
The 3IB troops were in the
area to facilitate the delivery of basic services through the Mobile
Community Support Sustainment Program (MCSSP) to the community.
Lieutenant Colonel Fritz
Montemor, the commanding officer of the 3IB, condemned the continued
violence perpetrated by the CTGs in Samar.
"Our troops were deployed
to the community to facilitate the delivery of basic services to
improve socio-economic development in the area. The people want to
live in peace, free from harassment and intimidation. Let us give
peace a chance," said Lt. Col. Montemor.
Major General Camilo Z.
Ligayo, commander of the 8ID, expressed his deepest sympathy to the
family and friends of Cpl. Remedio.
"It is unfortunate that
another life was lost in the pursuit of peace. He offered his young
life protecting the residents of Gayondato to attain lasting peace
in Eastern Visayas. This will not deter our resolve to continue our
sworn duty to ensure the safety and security of our communities.
There will be no let-up in our operations. I further call on the
remaining rebels to lay down their arms, avail themselves of the
government’s peace program, and reunite with their families to live
a peaceful life," Maj. Gen. Ligayo stressed.