Save the Children backs
BBM’s call to end online sexual abuse and exploitation of children
Press Release
April 26, 2024
QUEZON CITY – Save
the Children Philippines supports Philippine President Ferdinand R.
Marcos, Jr.'s strong directive to end online sexual abuse or
exploitation of children (OSAEC) and child sexual abuse or
exploitation of children (CSAEM).
The Philippines currently
ranks second in the world, after India, in terms of the number of
cases of child sexual exploitation online.
There have been reports of
online sexual abuse and exploitation of babies as young as three
months old. They come from impoverished communities and live with
their relatives, who are desperate for money. Parents, relatives,
and neighbors force these children to perform sexual acts in front
of a camera.
We stand in unity with the
President and the nation in combating this silent pandemic that has
harmed and stolen the futures of millions of Filipino children.
President Marcos Jr.'s
sentiments on the troubling cases of OSAEC-CSAEM involving children,
86% of whom are female, ranging in age from 11 years old to as young
as one year old, are valid, and we must be certain that we use a
whole-community approach to put an end to it.
According to the National
Baseline Study on Violence Against Children, approximately one in
every two children has experienced online violence.
With 41% of facilitators
being biological parents and 42% being relatives, we are convinced
that prevention should begin at home, in schools, and in
communities.
Save the Children has been
working for and with children, the government, and multi-sector
partners to raise awareness and develop children and youth capacity
for OSAEC-CSAEM protection and prevention. We advocated for the
approval of Republic Act 11930, also known as the Anti-OSAEC-CSAEM
Law, in 2022, as well as the implementing rules and regulations in
2023.
Functional child
protection systems must supplement this to address the reporting,
response, prosecution, and rehabilitation of children who have been
victims of OSAEC-CSAEM.
In support of the
government's efforts, Save the Children Philippines intends to
intensify its work on localizing the OSAEC-CSAEM Law and contribute
to further advocacy for child protection from any form of violence
at all levels.
In 2023, our OSAEC
initiatives and advocacy led to the enactment of four (4) local
anti-OSAEC ordinances in Tagum, Davao, General Santos City, and
Iligan City.
We push for increased
cooperation among local government units, law enforcement agencies,
and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) through the Inter-Agency
Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), the body mandated by law to
coordinate and monitor the implementation of the Anti-OSAEC-CSAEM
Law, to ensure that policies, programs, and services are available
and that children are always protected.