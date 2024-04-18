3 CTG members and
supporters surrender, yields firearms in Las Navas, Northern Samar
By
20th Infantry
Battalion, 8ID PA
April 18, 2024
LAS NAVAS, Northern Samar – Three members and supporters of the
Communist Terrorist Group (CTGs) have laid down their arms and
voluntarily surrendered to the Municipal Task Force to End Local
Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) of Las Navas and 20th Infantry
(We Lead) Battalion after experiencing extreme hunger and
demoralization inside the armed group on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
The three (3) CTG members and supporters were identified as Alias
Rion, member of Squad 1, Platoon 2; Alias Bunso, member of Squad 1,
Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU), and Alias Ekgong, Yunit Militia
and Courier, all belonging to the remnants of Front Committee-15
(Dismantled), Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Arctic, Eastern Visayas
Regional Party Committee (EVRPC). They have surrendered one (1) M16
Rifle with one (1) short magazine and fifteen (15) ammunition; one
(1) Caliber .38 Revolver; and one (1) Ingram M10A1 .45 ACP with one
(1) long magazine.
Led by Hon. Arliton A. Tan, the MTF-ELCAC and Local Government Unit
of Las Navas facilitated the immediate assistance for the three (3)
friends rescued through their Local Social Integration Program and
Municipal Task Force Balik-Loob Program and Initiatives. The three
received special cash assistance and food supplies.
The said surrender resulted from a series of coordinated actions,
including Local Peace Engagements (LPEs), Information Awareness
Campaign, Social Pressure Activities, and Enhanced Resource Control
Operations. These initiatives were carried out through the joint
efforts of the MTF-ELCAC Las Navas, 20IB Mobile Community Support
and Sustainment Program (MCSSP) Teams, 20IB CMO Intelligence
Coordinating Cell (CMOICC), and the family members of the said
friends rescued.
In interviews, the three CTG members and supporters who surrendered
emphasized the severe hardships they endured within the armed group,
including extreme hunger and harsh living conditions. They also
cited the demoralization resulting from the loss and capture of NPA
leaders and the continual encounters with security forces. Most
significantly, they realized the meaningless nature of their armed
struggle, which played a significant role in their decision to
surrender.
Acting Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Richard P. Villaflor underscored
that the surrender of the three individuals is a direct outcome of
concerted efforts, including continuous Local Peace Engagements,
intensified stakeholder engagements, and the seamless coordination
of CMO and Intelligence Operations. Lt. Col. Villaflor also
emphasized the critical role played by the Mobile Community Support
and Sustainment Program (MCSSP) in former conflict-affected areas,
encompassing, Information Awareness Campaigns, Social Pressure
Activities, Enhanced Resource Control Operations, and simultaneous
conduct of consultation and problem-solving sessions and local peace
dialogues involving the whole community.
"We are grateful for the unwavering support of our stakeholders,
especially Municipal Mayor Arlito A. Tan, whose efforts facilitated
the surrender of these CTG members and supporters," said Lt. Col.
Villaflor.
He expressed appreciation for the trust and confidence shown by the
families of the surrendered individuals in the government's
initiatives. Villaflor also extended a plea to the remaining CTG
members, urging them to abandon their struggle in the mountains,
reunite with their families, and embrace the government programs
designed to support their transition to civilian life.
Meanwhile, Las Navas MTF-ELCAC Chairperson Mayor Arlito A. Tan sees
the surrender of the three individuals as positive steps toward
peace. He is optimistic that their voluntary surrender will inspire
and encourage other CTG members to follow suit and return to the
folds of law.
“Magsilbi sanang inspirasyon sa inyo ang pag-surrender ng tatlong
former rebels na ito para tuluyan na kayong magbalik-loob sa
gobyerno at umuwi sa inyong mga pamilya. Makakaasa kayong tutulungan
namin kayo sa inyong pagbabagong buhay,” said Mayor Tan.
Mayor Tan assured that he will continue to support the initiatives
and programs to end the local communist armed conflict not only in
the town of Las Navas, Northern Samar but in the entire Eastern
Visayas region.
“Hindi na kami papayag sa anumang panggugulo ng mga armadong grupo.
Dahil dito sa Las Navas, kapayapaan ang tunay na kailangan,” Mayor
Tan expressed.
The Local Peace Engagement is a mechanism that enables the
government not only to directly engage the rebels in the peaceful
discourse but also touches base with residents in communities
affected by the armed conflict.
Since its inception in 2019, LPEs have played a pivotal role in
enhancing peace and security across various regions of the country.
Notably, in areas under the area of operations of the 803rd Infantry
(Peacemaker) Brigade, the continuous implementation of LPE
initiatives, alongside other concerted efforts, has led to the
voluntary surrender of 106 CTG members in Eastern and Northern Samar
since 2023.