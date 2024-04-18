3 CTG members and supporters surrender, yields firearms in Las Navas, Northern Samar

By 20th Infantry Battalion , 8ID PA

April 18, 2024

LAS NAVAS, Northern Samar – Three members and supporters of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTGs) have laid down their arms and voluntarily surrendered to the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) of Las Navas and 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion after experiencing extreme hunger and demoralization inside the armed group on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The three (3) CTG members and supporters were identified as Alias Rion, member of Squad 1, Platoon 2; Alias Bunso, member of Squad 1, Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU), and Alias Ekgong, Yunit Militia and Courier, all belonging to the remnants of Front Committee-15 (Dismantled), Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Arctic, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC). They have surrendered one (1) M16 Rifle with one (1) short magazine and fifteen (15) ammunition; one (1) Caliber .38 Revolver; and one (1) Ingram M10A1 .45 ACP with one (1) long magazine.

Led by Hon. Arliton A. Tan, the MTF-ELCAC and Local Government Unit of Las Navas facilitated the immediate assistance for the three (3) friends rescued through their Local Social Integration Program and Municipal Task Force Balik-Loob Program and Initiatives. The three received special cash assistance and food supplies.

The said surrender resulted from a series of coordinated actions, including Local Peace Engagements (LPEs), Information Awareness Campaign, Social Pressure Activities, and Enhanced Resource Control Operations. These initiatives were carried out through the joint efforts of the MTF-ELCAC Las Navas, 20IB Mobile Community Support and Sustainment Program (MCSSP) Teams, 20IB CMO Intelligence Coordinating Cell (CMOICC), and the family members of the said friends rescued.

In interviews, the three CTG members and supporters who surrendered emphasized the severe hardships they endured within the armed group, including extreme hunger and harsh living conditions. They also cited the demoralization resulting from the loss and capture of NPA leaders and the continual encounters with security forces. Most significantly, they realized the meaningless nature of their armed struggle, which played a significant role in their decision to surrender.

Acting Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Richard P. Villaflor underscored that the surrender of the three individuals is a direct outcome of concerted efforts, including continuous Local Peace Engagements, intensified stakeholder engagements, and the seamless coordination of CMO and Intelligence Operations. Lt. Col. Villaflor also emphasized the critical role played by the Mobile Community Support and Sustainment Program (MCSSP) in former conflict-affected areas, encompassing, Information Awareness Campaigns, Social Pressure Activities, Enhanced Resource Control Operations, and simultaneous conduct of consultation and problem-solving sessions and local peace dialogues involving the whole community.

"We are grateful for the unwavering support of our stakeholders, especially Municipal Mayor Arlito A. Tan, whose efforts facilitated the surrender of these CTG members and supporters," said Lt. Col. Villaflor.

He expressed appreciation for the trust and confidence shown by the families of the surrendered individuals in the government's initiatives. Villaflor also extended a plea to the remaining CTG members, urging them to abandon their struggle in the mountains, reunite with their families, and embrace the government programs designed to support their transition to civilian life.

Meanwhile, Las Navas MTF-ELCAC Chairperson Mayor Arlito A. Tan sees the surrender of the three individuals as positive steps toward peace. He is optimistic that their voluntary surrender will inspire and encourage other CTG members to follow suit and return to the folds of law.

“Magsilbi sanang inspirasyon sa inyo ang pag-surrender ng tatlong former rebels na ito para tuluyan na kayong magbalik-loob sa gobyerno at umuwi sa inyong mga pamilya. Makakaasa kayong tutulungan namin kayo sa inyong pagbabagong buhay,” said Mayor Tan.

Mayor Tan assured that he will continue to support the initiatives and programs to end the local communist armed conflict not only in the town of Las Navas, Northern Samar but in the entire Eastern Visayas region.

“Hindi na kami papayag sa anumang panggugulo ng mga armadong grupo. Dahil dito sa Las Navas, kapayapaan ang tunay na kailangan,” Mayor Tan expressed.

The Local Peace Engagement is a mechanism that enables the government not only to directly engage the rebels in the peaceful discourse but also touches base with residents in communities affected by the armed conflict.