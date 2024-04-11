Increased road network built in Sta. Margarita

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

April 11, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First DEO has again completed a gravel road from Barangay Langoyon, Calbayog City to Barangay Campaeig, Sta. Margarita, Samar with a contract amount of P49.1 million funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2023.

This road opening spans 2.5 lane kilometers with a width of 9.1 meters of gravel road including a slope protection of 72 meters.