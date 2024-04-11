Increased road network
built in Sta. Margarita
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
April 11, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First DEO has again completed a gravel road from Barangay
Langoyon, Calbayog City to Barangay Campaeig, Sta. Margarita, Samar
with a contract amount of P49.1 million funded under the General
Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2023.
This road opening spans
2.5 lane kilometers with a width of 9.1 meters of gravel road
including a slope protection of 72 meters.
A road is already
constructed from Barangay San Jose to Barangay Langoyon allowing
passage from the national road until Brgy. Campaeig. This is an
additional road allowing motorists, farmers and residents of nearby
areas to have more road networks since connectivity is imperative in
inner barangays.