News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

High ranking communist terrorist in Eastern Visayas captured in Cebu

OTOP building ready for occupancy

The challenge of Christian poverty

‘Saad nga Balay’ Project handed over to former rebels in San Jose de Buan, Samar

Farm-to-market road constructed in Tarangnan, Samar

1 CNT killed and 1 captured, 2 high-powered firearms recovered in Northern Samar clash

 
 

 

 

Increased road network built in Sta. Margarita

Sta. Margarita road

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
April 11, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First DEO has again completed a gravel road from Barangay Langoyon, Calbayog City to Barangay Campaeig, Sta. Margarita, Samar with a contract amount of P49.1 million funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2023.

This road opening spans 2.5 lane kilometers with a width of 9.1 meters of gravel road including a slope protection of 72 meters.

A road is already constructed from Barangay San Jose to Barangay Langoyon allowing passage from the national road until Brgy. Campaeig. This is an additional road allowing motorists, farmers and residents of nearby areas to have more road networks since connectivity is imperative in inner barangays.

 

 